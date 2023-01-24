IND vs NZ 3rd ODI LIVE: India in command after Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma blast brisk fifties

IND vs NZ LIVE: India 151/0 after 18 overs.
Santner to bowl. Gill has the strike.
Ball 1. Santner to Gill, fuller delivery on off stump. Gill drives the ball to long-off for one.
Ball 2. Santner to Rohit, slow fuller delivery on off stump. Rohit drives the ball back to Santner.
Ball 3. Santner to Rohit, good length delivery at off stump. Rohit punches the ball to mid-off.
Ball 4. Santner to Rohit, short delivery into the pads, Rohit clips the ball to mid-on.
Ball 4. Santner to Rohit,WIDE! Slow good length delivery bowled way outside the line of off stump.
Ball 5. Santner to Rohit, slow short delivery wide of off stump. Rohit hits the ball to deep cover for a single.
Ball 6. Santner to Gill, fuller delivery wide of off stump. Gill leans into his drive and hits the ball to deep cover for a run.