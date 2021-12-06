India Vs New Zealand | India wins 2nd test match by 372 runs to win the 2-match test series 1-0

0

New Zealand were all out for 167 in the first session, chasing 540 for victory.

India beat New Zealand by 372 runs on the fourth day of the second and final test at the Wankhede Stadium to win the series 1-0.
New Zealand were all out for 167 in the first session, chasing 540 for victory. India's Ravichandran Ashwin took 4-34 while his spin bowling colleague Jayant Yadav picked up 4-49. The first test in Kanpur ended in a draw.
India Playing XI:
Virat Kohli(captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha, Jayant Yadav, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand Playing XI:
Tom Latham(captain), Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, William Somerville, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel
Fall of Wickets:
1-13, (Tom Latham, 3.6) 2-45, (Will Young, 14.3) 3-55, (Ross Taylor, 16.1) 4-128, (Daryl Mitchell, 34.3) 5-129, (Tom Blundell, 36.5) 6-162, (Rachin Ravindra, 51.5) 7-165, (Kyle Jamieson, 53.2) 8-165, (Tim Southee, 53.4) 9-167, (William Somerville, 55.1) 10-167, (Henry Nicholls, 56.3)
 
First Published:  IST
