India Vs New Zealand | India wins 2nd test match by 372 runs to win the 2-match test series 1-0

India beat New Zealand by 372 runs on the fourth day of the second and final test at the Wankhede Stadium to win the series 1-0.

New Zealand were all out for 167 in the first session, chasing 540 for victory. India's Ravichandran Ashwin took 4-34 while his spin bowling colleague Jayant Yadav picked up 4-49. The first test in Kanpur ended in a draw.

India Playing XI:

Virat Kohli(captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha, Jayant Yadav, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand Playing XI:

Tom Latham(captain), Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, William Somerville, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel

Fall of Wickets:

1-13, (Tom Latham, 3.6) 2-45, (Will Young, 14.3) 3-55, (Ross Taylor, 16.1) 4-128, (Daryl Mitchell, 34.3) 5-129, (Tom Blundell, 36.5) 6-162, (Rachin Ravindra, 51.5) 7-165, (Kyle Jamieson, 53.2) 8-165, (Tim Southee, 53.4) 9-167, (William Somerville, 55.1) 10-167, (Henry Nicholls, 56.3)