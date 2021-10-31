India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2021 preview: Possible playing XI, betting odds, head-to-head and where to watch

Team India will take on New Zealand in what will be an epic clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super 12 stage at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE on October 31. Captain Virat Kohli will look to get his team back in the tournament after a disappointing defeat against Pakistan, while New Zealand will want to go one up against India to ensure they qualify for the semi-final game.

The group 2 game will be the most defining test of Kohli's captaincy career and he will expect his men to go all out against the Kiwis. Both teams have faced defeats at the hands of Pakistan , who have made it to the semi-final stage after winning all three games in the Super 12 stage of the tournament so far.

Both teams are among favourites to reach the semi-final stage from group 2 and now the onus is on India and New Zealand to battle for the second semi-final spot.

The game against Kane Williamson's side will not be an easy task for Kohli and Team India, as they would also want to register a win in their second outing in the Super 12 stage. Tim Southee and Trent Boult have been a nemesis in big games for India.

The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. The toss will take place at 7 pm (IST), while the match will begin at 7.30 pm (IST). The India vs New Zealand game will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports Network.

Live streaming of the match is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

India will have a slight advantage as the batting line-up of New Zealand has so far failed to fire, with skipper Williamson not at his best and Martin Guptill suffering a foot injury. It's effective without being flamboyant, although, Devon Conway is a flashy batter. And herein lies India's chance but for that, their bowlers need to implement the game plans perfectly, something they couldn't against Pakistan.

Even more important will be execution from two players on whom the team management has heavily invested -- a half-fit Hardik Pandya and an out-of-form Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who have been the weak-links of this Indian team.

Hardik, who has not been the cricketer everyone feared since his back injury, is playing to save his career. Bhuvneshwar could well be playing his last international tournament. His pace has dropped remarkably in the past two seasons and somewhere he has not been a patch of what his younger competitor Deepak Chahar has been in recent years.

India's batting too has not been up to the mark, and Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul would want to showcase their skills against the Kiwis. Kohli will only hope to keep his form alive from the previous game against Pakistan, where he was the only one to score a half century for Team India.

India could bring in Shardul Thakur into the mix against New Zealand to boost their all-round performance.

For New Zealand, they will need to adjust quickly to the pace of the Dubai wicket if they want to defeat India when the teams meet in their crucial Twenty20 World Cup clash.

Key bowler Tim Southee said that there are a lot of learnings to be taken from their game against Pakistan. "We weren't far off against a quality Pakistan side, but we've got to park that. We've got to look forward. It's such a short tournament and there's no easy games," he said.

The New Zealanders will be playing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the first time during the competition, while India lost at the same ground in their opener, potentially giving Kohli's side an advantage.

Only the top two nations in each of the two groups in the Super 12 phase of the competition will advance to the last four.

India possible playing XI: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand possible playing XI: Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (WK), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee

Head-to-Head in last five T20Is:

India have won all of the last 5 T20Is played between the two sides, two of which were decided in super overs.

Betting odds:

India: 4/9

New Zealand: 7/4

Dubai International Stadium T20I stats:

Total matches played: 67

Matches won batting first: 34

Matches won bowling first: 32

Average 1st Inns scores: 143

Average 2nd Inns scores: 123

Highest total recorded: 211

Lowest total recorded: 55/10

Highest score chased: 183/5 (19.4 overs)

Lowest score defended: 134/7 (20 overs)

Weather conditions:

The temperature in Dubai as of October 31 is predicted to hover between a minimum of 25 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius. Dew is expected to play a key factor in the game and humidity is expected to stay around 51 percent along with four percent precipitation.

Pitch report:

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has favoured batsmen so far in the 2021 ICC T20I World Cup. It is expected the pitch would remain the same on during the India vs New Zealand game. The dew factor would play a huge role and whoever wins the toss is expected to bowl first.

