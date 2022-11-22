India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I latest updates: Match tied via DLS; India win series 1-0

Catch the latest updates from the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand, where the Men in Blue are leading the series 1-0.

Indian Seamers Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj bowled an outstanding spell and shared eight wickets between them as India bowled New Zealand out for 160 in the third and final T20I. After winning the toss, New Zealand opted to bat first and set a target of 161. Arshdeep (4/37) and Siraj (4/17) led a remarkable comeback to end the Kiwi innings with two balls to spare. The hosts lost eight wickets for just 30 runs after Devon Conway (59 off 49 balls) and Glenn Phillips (54 off 33) had propped up their innings. Get live cricket score updates of 3rd T20I match between India and New Zealand.

Match ends in a tie (DLS), India win series 1-0

Both sides may choose to bench some players and let them rest and recuperate ahead of the ODI series that will follow. However, both sides will be aware that rains could play spoilsport.

In the second match, Suryakumar finished on 111 not out as India made 191-6 batting first in damp conditions. He hit seven sixes and 11 fours in a brilliant display of improvisational and conventional ball-striking that underlined his ranking as the world’s best T20 batsman.

Suryakumar reached his half century from 32 balls, then added his second 50 from only 17 deliveries as he took apart the New Zealand attack at the Bay Oval.

Rain halts play as India reach 75/4 after 9 overs

#India bowlers produced a brilliant show to bowl out New Zealand for 160 in the series-deciding third T20I here on November 22.

Devon Conway (59) and Glenn Phillips (54) scored fifties. The two stitched an 86-run partnership after Finn Allen (3) and Mark Chapman (12) departed within the powerplay overs.

But the Indian bowlers did well to fashion a batting collapse as New Zealand were all out in 19.4 overs.

Mohammed Siraj (4/17) and Arshdeep Singh (4/37) impressed with the ball, snaring four wickets each.

India bowling figures:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-35-0,

Arshdeep Singh 4-0-37-4,

Mohammed Siraj 4-0-17-4,

Deepak Hooda 1-0-3-0,

Yuzvendra Chahal 3-0-35-3,

Harshal Patel 3.4-0-28-1.

New Zealand batting:

Finn Allen 3

Devon 59

Mark Chapman 12

Glenn Phillips 54

Daryl Mitchell 10

James Neesham 0

Mitchell Santner 1

Adam Milne 0

Ish Sodhi b A Singh 0

Tim Southee 6

Lockie Ferguson not out 5

Extras (LB-5, NB-1, WD-4) 10 Total (all out in 19.4 overs) 160 Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-44, 3-130, 4-146, 5-147, 6-149, 7-149, 8-149, 9-149 Bowling:

#New Zealand skipper Tim Southee won the toss and elected to bat against India in the third and final T20 International at the McLean Park on Tuesday.

Both teams have made one change each. Harshal Patel came in for Washington Sundar in the Indian team while Mark Chapman replaced Kiwi captain Kane Williamson, who missed out due to a pre-arrange medical appointment.

#Glenn Phillips comes down to bat at fourth. New Zealand at 46/2 at the start of the sixth over. Deepak Hooda is to bowl the over with the powerplay over.

#Mohammed Siraj opens the last over the powerplay. His second delivery sees Chapman try to hit the ball towards the square edge but sends it soaring in the air instead. Arshdeep is below and catches it easily. Chapman is out at 12 runs.

#Chapman catches Bhuvneshwar's delivery over the shoulder for another boundary. New Zealand adds another 4 to their tally of boundaries. Conway shoots the last delivery off for a 6. Score stands at 44/1 at the end of the fourth over.

#Conway catches the ball mid-swing and hits it legside for a 4. He catches the next ball on the swing and hits it towards the shorter boundary for a 6. The third ball is driven right down the wicket for another four on the longer boundary. New Zealand scores 19 off of Arshdeep's second over.

#Chapman hits the ball hard at the start of Arshdeep's second over. The aggressive hit propels the ball over to the boundary for a 4.

#Bhuvi opens the third over with Mark Chapman and Conway both sitting at duck at the start of the over. Conway slices the ball in between the fielders at offside, falling just short of the boundary but thankfully out of range for a catch. The score stands at 11/1 at the end of the third over.

#Allen scores the first boundary of the match. A 4 off of Arshdeep Singh's ball in the second over. But Arshdeep's third ball catches Allen on the leg, as he gets LBW'ed. The score stands at 9/1 for New Zealand.

There's a high chance I won't make it for India tour: Maxwell

Meanwhile, after a freak accident, star all-rounder and now bed-ridden, Glenn Maxwell sai that he feels he is unlikely to recover in time for the Australian team's tour of India next year and picking him could be a "big risk".

Opening up on how he broke his leg at a birthday party recently, Maxwell said there is "high chance" of him missing out on a selection for the tour scheduled in February-March.

Ruled out for an indefinite period, he is currently recovering from surgery on his fractured fibula, which he suffered after a friend fell on his leg while enjoying a birthday party.

"There's a time limit on when they're going to announce that squad to India and to be fair, there's a high chance that I won't make it. They're obviously going have to see me playing cricket and they're obviously going to have to take a big risk if they do take me," Maxwell told Cricket Australia's 'Unplayable Podcast' from his Melbourne home.

Revealing the details about his accident, Maxwell said that his former schoolteacher had fallen on his leg after they both slipped over on a patch of wet artificial grass in their friend's backyard.

"One of my mates, who was also one of my schoolteachers, we were laughing about something and I pretended to chase him off somewhere," Maxwell said.

"I reckon we both took about three or four steps out there, and both slipped at the same time. I just got my foot stuck a little bit, and he fell, unfortunately at a really bad angle and landed straight on my leg.

#Swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar opens the match with a ball to Finn Allen as the match is finally underway after hours of rain.

#New Zealand opener Devon Conway says his team will need to make sure to get early wickets and try to create pressure with the bat in the early power play.

#New Zealand has just one change. Kane Williamson misses out due to a medical condition and Mark Chapman will play in his place. For India, Harshal Patel to feature in place of Washington Sundar.

#New Zealand won the toss and have chosen to bat in the third T20I at Napier. Captain Tim Southee chose to bat as the wicket looks good for batting. Indian Captain Hardik Pandaya said that his side wanted to bowl first anyway.

#The toss has been delayed due to bad weather conditions.

Here's the line-up for both teams:

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(C), Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, Blair Tickner

India Squad: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Umran Malik