India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs NZ live telecast

India will take on New Zealand in the first T20I match on Friday (January 27) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The three-match T20 series follows the ODI series between the two countries where India clinched a clean 3-0 victory.
New Zealand will look to take back some wins in the T20I series, while India will try to maintain their current solid form. The Indian side is going to be led by Hardik Pandya, with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill expected to be opening the batting. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvebdra Chahal are expected to bowl.
Where to watch LIVE
The match will begin at 7 pm IST. Viewers can catch the game live on the Disney+Hotstar. The IND vs NZ T20I series is going to be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app. The matches can be viewed live on DD sports and Star Network sports channels (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports HD). Other viewing options include Jio TV, and Airtel Digital TV. Both Jio TV and Airtel Digital TV app can be downloaded on smartphones and viewers can tune into the Star Sports network to catch the matches live from their phones.
All major telecom operators, Reliance Jio, Vi, Airtel, offer free access to Disney Hotstar OTT app to customers with certain subscription plans. Customers of these plans can watch the match live on their phone through the app.
The second match of the series will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow while the final match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.