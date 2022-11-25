Team India are being led by Shikhar Dhawan, who takes over from all-rounder Hardik Pandya. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson returns at the helm after missing the third T20I in Napier due to a medical appointment.

Hello and welcome to the latest updates from the first One Day International (ODI) between New Zealand and India, which begins at 7 am IST on November 25 at the Eden Park in Auckland. India will be playing their fourth match against the Kiwis after having won a rain-hit 3-match T20I series.

Under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy, India managed to pull out a series win despite one match being a washout. The two teams are meeting in the ODI format for the first time in nearly two years post pandemic.

For the ODI series, India are being led by Shikhar Dhawan. Viewers in India can catch all the action live on Amazon Prime and DD Sports 1.

The Men in Blue are coming hot into the game after a splendid performance in the T20I against the hosts.

Catch all the latest action from the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand here:

India have got off to a good start in the first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan is batting on 33 off 49 balls, having slammed 6 boundaries, while opener Shubman Gill is on 34 off 45 balls, with 1 boundary.

Shikhar Dhawan is batting on 34 off 50 balls

Shubhman Gill is on 34 off 46 balls

1ST ODI. 14.6: Lockie Ferguson to Shikhar Dhawan 4 runs, India 68/0 https://t.co/jmCUSLdeFf #NZvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) November 25, 2022

Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan has opened the innings for India alongside Shubman Gill slammed the ball for a buondary to get off the mark, off Tim Southee.

India are 4/0 after the 1st over

Kane Williamson has won the toss and has asked India to bat first.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl Friday in the first one-day international against India at Eden Park.

Williamson returns to the New Zealand team after missing the third Twenty20 international on Tuesday because of a pre-arranged medical appointment. India won the series 1-0.

New Zealand has named four seam bowlers with Tim Southee being joined by Matt Henry, Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson. All-rounder Mitchell Santner provides the spin option.

India named two players on debut in a young lineup. Right-arm fast bowler Umran Malik and left-armer Arshdeep Singh both will play their first ODIs.

After having just completed the Twenty20 World Cup, both teams are beginning to look forward to the ODI World Cup in India which is only a year away.

“A year out and every match marks another opportunity to develop as a side,” Williamson said.

Lineups:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Umpires: Chris Brown and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Wayne Knights, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

🚨 Toss Update from Auckland 🚨 New Zealand have elected to bowl against #TeamIndia in the first #NZvIND ODI.Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/jmCUSLdeFf pic.twitter.com/LUx0Ws1ikG— BCCI (@BCCI) November 25, 2022

IND vs NZ latest updates: Arshdeep Singh and debut for tesm India in ODIs

Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh are making their ODI debut against New Zealand. All-rounder Shardul Thakur has been included in the squad and will be playing ahead of Deepak Chahar in the first ODI. Sanju Samson gets another game to show his skills.