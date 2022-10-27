Summary
India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Catch the live score and updates from the Super 12 Group 2 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 being played between India and the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG),
Rohit Sharma is on the field and is inspecting the pitch. The sun is shining brightly over the SCG. The weather for the moment looks the least of the concerns for the two teams. Will Rohit Sharma shuffle his pack for the match against the Netherlands? In his first press conference of this T20 World Cup, he said that he was open to the idea of changing the playing XI for every match.
As we wait for the flip of the coin, relive the stunning innings by Virat Kohli against Pakistan and the records that he created in the process.
As we wait for the toss of the India vs Netherlands match to take place, here is a piece on how the power-hitters of India, England, Australia and Pakistan stack up against each other.
India head into this match after a thrilling last-ball win over Pakistan while the Netherlands lost their first Super 12 match against Bangladesh. A win for India today will solidify their claim for a semifinal spot, while the Netherlands have to win against India to keep their semis hopes alive. This is the first time that India and the Netherlands are locking horns in a T20I match.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. We have a triple header today. South Africa are currently playing Bangladesh. That match will be followed by the game between India and the Netherlands and later in the day Pakistan will face Zimbabwe. We are building up for the match between India and the Netherlands, so stay tuned for all the updates from that match.
After a miraculous victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener, India now take on the Netherlands in match 23 of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday Without any doubt, the Men in Blue do start a massive favorites for this game.
Rohit Sharma-led India started their T20 WC campaign on a euphoric high after a thrilling last-ball win over Pakistan. But the Indian team need not get carried away as there are still matches to be won and a cup to be lifted. However, there are so many positives for Team India. King Kohli is back and how! Hardik Pandya – the all-rounder – is in red-hot form with both bat and ball. Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh are right on the button. Although KL Rahul does look tentative at the top and the spin department too needs to pull up the socks. Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav are due for a big one.
On the other hand, the Netherlands would know that a defeat here would make it very difficult for them to qualify for the semifinals. Only three batters got to double digits in Netherlands' last match against Bangladesh which they lost by 9 runs. Led by Scott Edwards, the Dutch side rely heavily on opener Max O’Dowd and all-rounder Bas de Leede. But the team has the quality as they qualified for the Super 12 stage. Paul van Meekren and Fred Klaassen would look to trouble the Indian top order. Leg-spinner Shariz Ahmad might make inroads on a spin-friendly SCG pitch.
The Indian team is expected to take their two points from the match but you never know with minnows as Ireland made a big upset on Wednesday by edging out England by 5 runs (DLS method).
Form Guide (last five matches)
India: W-L-W-W-W
Netherlands: L-L-W-W-L
India vs Netherlands (Head to Head)
Matches played: 0
India: 0
Netherlands: 0
Pitch
The SCG pitch is a batting paradise and the bowlers are expected to have a tough time. However, it is one pitch in Australia that offers maximum assistance to spinners, so they can impress.
Weather conditions
The weather is expected to stay clear in Sydney on Thursday, with chances of light rain. But we should get a full match. The temperatures will hover between 24° C to 14° C.
Possible XIs
India possible XI
Rohit Sharma(C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Netherlands possible XI
Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (C & WK), Tim Pringle, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren
Top Fantasy Pick suggestions
Batters: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Max O’Dowd
Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Bas de Leede, Azar Patel
Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Paul van Meekeren, Ravichandran Ashwin
Betting Odds (bet365)
India: 1.03
Netherlands: 15.00
Where to watch
The match begins at 12:30 PM IST. In India, the match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Online viewers can follow the live-action via Disney+Hotstar.