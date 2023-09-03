India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 weather update: Will rain threaten the next game as well

India will meet Nepal in their next encounter in the Asia Cup games at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. As per AccuWeather reports, there is a prediction that there will be 89 percent precipitation on Monday in Pallekele, while weather.com says there’s an 80 percent chance of rain on the day of the India-Nepal match in Pallekele.

The current Palleke weather suggests an almost 60% chance of rain on Monday morning, so there is a chance of a wet outfield. However, the chances of rain at the time of the toss (2:30 PM IST) are 22% and will remain the same till 6 PM.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is mulling a change in the venue for the Super Four matches of the Asia Cup in the wake of the heavy rains that have been lashing in Colombo. Five Super Four matches and the final have been scheduled in Colombo from September 9 onwards, but there are hardly any signs of the weather relenting.

In that context, the ACC is currently engaged in a discussion with the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and tournament host Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about the possible change of venue. The PTI has been informed that three venues are under consideration – Pallekele, Dambulla and Hambantota.

The six participating teams have also been intimated about the possible change in venue. Pallekele is currently hosting the Asia Cup league matches, but the possibility of rain in this hill town is also on the higher side. Dambulla is about 70 kilometers from Pallekele, and the chances of rain are much less in the former city.

However, an SLC official said the Rangiri International Cricket Stadium at Dambulla might not be ready to host so many matches at short notice. The weather in Hambantota is predicted to be the brightest in Sri Lanka at this moment, and the ACC is keenly evaluating the readiness of Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium to host the Asia Cup matches.

The ACC has another couple of days to take a final call, considering the Colombo leg starts only on September 9, but the Sri Lankan board did not want to leave the event to the mercy of the elements. It may be recalled that Sri Lanka was drafted in as the Asia Cup co-host after the hybrid model proposed by then PCB chief Najam Sethi.

"The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka," the ACC had stated in June.