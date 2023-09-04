CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsIndia vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 Preview: Playing XI, key players, predicted winner, where to watch

India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 Preview: Playing XI, key players, predicted winner, where to watch

The Rohit Sharma-led side was in a spot of bother against their arch-rivals before Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya played the rescue acts and steadied the innings to steer them to a respectable total.

Profile image

By Tarkesh Jha  Sept 4, 2023 12:58:01 AM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 Preview: Playing XI, key players, predicted winner, where to watch
India will square off against Nepal at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Monday with an eye of qualifying to the Super 4 of the Asia Cup. The Men In Blue started off their campaign in the continental championship with a washout against Pakistan at the same venue on Saturday.

The Rohit Sharma-led side was in a spot of bother against their arch-rivals before Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya played the rescue acts and steadied the innings to steer them to a respectable total. They will be hoping to put in a dominant performance against Nepal to avoid any hiccups and thus progress further in the competition. For Nepal, this is their opportunity to produce a spirited performance and make a statement against a star-studded Indian lineup. Jasprit Bumrah will be missing the encounter as he is back in Mumbai for the birth of his first child.
Also Read:
KL Rahul to undergo fitness test at NCA on September 4: Report
Predicted Playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi
Key Player to Watch Out
Shubman Gill (India)
Shubman Gill got a start against Pakistan but couldn’t capitalise on the same after spending 15 overs on the crease. He will be edging to get a big score under his belt against Nepal so that it can help him get in a good form ahead of the business end of the tournament.
Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal)
The leg-spinner has ample experience playing in T20 leagues across the country. He has also had a stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) previously and that should come in handy as he deals with a promising Indian batting unit on Monday.
Predicted Winning Team
India just has significantly higher quality in their team as compared to Nepal and is thus primed to emerge victorious in this match.
Where to Watch
The match will start at 3 PM IST. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed digitally on the Disney+Hotstar application.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Asia Cup 2023Cricket

Recommended Articles

View All
Jasprit Bumrah to miss Nepal clash as he returns home to welcome birth of first child

Jasprit Bumrah to miss Nepal clash as he returns home to welcome birth of first child

Sept 3, 2023 IST2 Min Read

India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 weather update: Will rain threaten the next game as well

India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 weather update: Will rain threaten the next game as well

Sept 3, 2023 IST3 Min Read

BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2023, highlights: Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto shine as Bangladesh win by 89 runs

BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2023, highlights: Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto shine as Bangladesh win by 89 runs

Sept 3, 2023 IST0 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X