India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 Preview: Playing XI, key players, predicted winner, where to watch

India will square off against Nepal at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Monday with an eye of qualifying to the Super 4 of the Asia Cup. The Men In Blue started off their campaign in the continental championship with a washout against Pakistan at the same venue on Saturday.

The Rohit Sharma-led side was in a spot of bother against their arch-rivals before Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya played the rescue acts and steadied the innings to steer them to a respectable total. They will be hoping to put in a dominant performance against Nepal to avoid any hiccups and thus progress further in the competition. For Nepal, this is their opportunity to produce a spirited performance and make a statement against a star-studded Indian lineup. Jasprit Bumrah will be missing the encounter as he is back in Mumbai for the birth of his first child.

Also Read:

Predicted Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

Key Player to Watch Out

Shubman Gill (India)

Shubman Gill got a start against Pakistan but couldn’t capitalise on the same after spending 15 overs on the crease. He will be edging to get a big score under his belt against Nepal so that it can help him get in a good form ahead of the business end of the tournament.

Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal)

The leg-spinner has ample experience playing in T20 leagues across the country. He has also had a stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) previously and that should come in handy as he deals with a promising Indian batting unit on Monday.

Predicted Winning Team

India just has significantly higher quality in their team as compared to Nepal and is thus primed to emerge victorious in this match.

Where to Watch

The match will start at 3 PM IST. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed digitally on the Disney+Hotstar application.