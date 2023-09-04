CNBC TV18
India Vs Nepal Live Score Asia Cup 2023: India wins the toss and will field first

By CNBCTV18.com  Sept 4, 2023 2:34 PM IST (Updated)
India vs Nepal Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: India will square off against Nepal at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Monday with an eye on qualifying for the Super 4 of the Asia Cup.

India Vs Nepal Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Nepal 4/0, 1 over 

Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh open for Nepal 

Mohammed Shami comes to bowl  

0.1 - Shami to Bhurtel, no run

0.2 - Shami to Bhurtel, 1 run

0.3 - Shami to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run

0.4 - Shami to Bhurtel, no run

0.5 - Shami to Bhurtel, no run

0.6 - Shami to Bhurtel, 2 runs

Sept 4, 2023 3:04 PM

India Vs Nepal Live Score Asia Cup 2023: After light shower post toss, the weather has cleared up for now

Sept 4, 2023 3:00 PM

India Vs Nepal Live Score Asia Cup 2023: India Playing XI

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sept 4, 2023 2:41 PM

India Vs Nepal Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Nepal Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Bhim Sharki, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi  

Sept 4, 2023 2:40 PM

Sept 4, 2023 2:34 PM

Sept 4, 2023 2:32 PM

India Vs Nepal Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Asia Cup matches likely to be shifted out of Colombo after heavy rains 

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is mulling a change in the venue for the Super Four matches of the Asia Cup in the wake of the heavy rains that have been lashing in Colombo. Five Super Four matches and the final have been scheduled in Colombo from September 9 onwards, but there are hardly any signs of the weather relenting.

In that context, the ACC is currently engaged in a discussion with the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and tournament host Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about the possible change of venue.

The PTI has been informed that three venues are under consideration – Pallekele, Dambulla and Hambantota. 

(With PTI inputs)

Sept 4, 2023 1:56 PM

India Vs Nepal Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Will rain threaten the next game as well 

As per AccuWeather reports, there is a prediction that there will be 89 percent precipitation on Monday in Pallekele, while weather.com says there’s an 80 percent chance of rain on the day of the India-Nepal match in Pallekele. 

The current Pallekele weather suggests an almost 60% chance of rain on Monday morning, so there is a chance of a wet outfield. However, the chances of rain at the time of the toss (2:30 PM IST) are 22% and will remain the same till 6 PM.

Sept 4, 2023 1:47 PM


India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 predicted winner and where to watch

Predicted Winning Team 

India just has significantly higher quality in their team as compared to Nepal and is thus primed to emerge victorious in this match.

Where to Watch

The match will start at 3 PM IST. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed digitally on the Disney+Hotstar application.

Sept 4, 2023 1:21 PM

India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 key players to watch out

Shubman Gill (India)

Shubman Gill got a start against Pakistan but couldn’t capitalise on the same after spending 15 overs on the crease. He will be edging to get a big score under his belt against Nepal so that it can help him get in good form ahead of the business end of the tournament.

Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal)

The leg-spinner has ample experience playing in T20 leagues across the country. He has also had a stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) previously and that should come in handy as he deals with a promising Indian batting unit on Monday.

Sept 4, 2023 1:21 PM

India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 Predicted Playing XI

Predicted Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

Sept 4, 2023 1:19 PM

India Vs Nepal Live Score Asia Cup 2023 Preview 

The Men In Blue started off their campaign in the continental championship with a washout against Pakistan at the same venue on Saturday.

The Rohit Sharma-led side was in a spot of bother against their arch-rivals before Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya played the rescue acts and steadied the innings to steer them to a respectable total. They will be hoping to put in a dominant performance against Nepal to avoid any hiccups and thus progress further in the competition. 

For Nepal, this is their opportunity to produce a spirited performance and make a statement against a star-studded Indian lineup. Jasprit Bumrah will be missing the encounter as he is back in Mumbai for the birth of his first child.

Sept 4, 2023 1:08 PM
X