India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Super 12 Match: Preview, betting odds, fantasy picks and where to watch live

By Ravi P Sharma

Mini The Men-in-Blue after a thrilling win over Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday now gears up to take on the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground in their second Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. A win for the Rohit Sharma side will put them in touching distance of a semifinal berth. But don't discount the Dutch as this T20 World Cup has shown that a surprise win is just around the corner always.

After a miraculous victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener, India now take on the Netherlands in match 23 of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday Without any doubt, the Men in Blue do start a massive favorites for this game.

Rohit Sharma-led India started their T20 WC campaign on a euphoric high after a thrilling last-ball win over Pakistan. But the Indian team need not get carried away as there are still matches to be won and a cup to be lifted. However, there are so many positives for Team India. King Kohli is back and how! Hardik Pandya – the all-rounder – is in red-hot form with both bat and ball. Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh are right on the button. Although KL Rahul does look tentative at the top and the spin department too needs to pull up the socks. Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav are due for a big one.

On the other hand, the Netherlands would know that a defeat here would make it very difficult for them to qualify for the semifinals. Only three batters got to double digits in Netherlands' last match against Bangladesh which they lost by 9 runs. Led by Scott Edwards, the Dutch side rely heavily on opener Max O’Dowd and all-rounder Bas de Leede. But the team has the quality as they qualified for the Super 12 stage. Paul van Meekren and Fred Klaassen would look to trouble the Indian top order. Leg-spinner Shariz Ahmad might make inroads on a spin-friendly SCG pitch.

The Indian team is expected to take their two points from the match but you never know with minnows as Ireland made a big upset on Wednesday by edging out England by 5 runs (DLS method).

Form Guide (last five matches)

India: W-L-W-W-W

Netherlands: L-L-W-W-L

India vs Netherlands (Head to Head)

Matches played: 0

India: 0

Netherlands: 0

Pitch

The SCG pitch is a batting paradise and the bowlers are expected to have a tough time. However, it is one pitch in Australia that offers maximum assistance to spinners, so they can impress.

Weather conditions

The weather is expected to stay clear in Sydney on Thursday, with chances of light rain. But we should get a full match. The temperatures will hover between 24° C to 14° C.

Possible XIs

India possible XI

Rohit Sharma(C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Netherlands possible XI

Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (C & WK), Tim Pringle, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Top Fantasy Pick suggestions

Batters: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Max O’Dowd

Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Bas de Leede, Azar Patel

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Paul van Meekeren, Ravichandran Ashwin

Betting Odds (bet365)

India: 1.03

Netherlands: 15.00

Where to watch

The match begins at 12:30 PM IST. In India, the match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Online viewers can follow the live-action via Disney+Hotstar.