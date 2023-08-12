India and Malaysia will square off in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. The two teams were convincing in their respective semifinal matches too. Malaysia handed defending champions South Korea a 6-2 thumping in the first semi-final, and India thrashed Japan 5-0 to storm into the final.

Three-time Asian Champions Trophy winners India will be eyeing a fourth title when it takes on Malaysia in the final of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

India and Malaysia finished first and second respectively on the points tally at the end of the group stage. While India remained unbeaten in its five round robin matches, Malaysia suffered only one loss, a 5-0 defeat against India.

India has emerged as the tournament's most free-scoring team. The Harmanpreet Singh led side has netted 25 goals. India's defense has also looked so far with the team keeping clean sheets in three of the six matches it has played. Two of the three clean sheets have come in the previous two fixtures against Pakistan and Japan. The Indian captain has been the powerhouse behind India's goal as he has fired in 8 goals leading into the final, the most by any player in the tournament.

Malaysia stands behind India with 18 goals.Unlike India, where one man has led the attack, Malaysia's goals have come from a number of players. As many as four Malaysian players find their names in the top-six goal-scorers of the tournament with Ashari Firhan being the most successful goal-scorer with four goals.

Clinching the Asian Champions Trophy before the Asian Games in Hangzhou next month would act as a big morale booster. Hence both teams should bring their A game to the fore to clinch this final.

India vs Malaysia Head to Head (since 2011)

Matches played: 15

India wins: 10

Malaysia wins: 2

Draws: 2

Squads:

Malaysia: Muhammad Mohd, Amirul Azahar, H Othman, Deris Mat Zaimi, Shello Silverius, Razie Rahim, Faiz Jali, Najib Hassan, Kamal Azral Abu, K Hamirin, Muhammad Hassan, Najmi Jazlan, Marhan Jalil, Ashran Hamsani, Azuan Hasan, Fitri Saari, Abdu Muhajir, Faizal Saari, R Rosli, Firhan Ashari

India: Jugraj Singh, RP Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Varun Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Amit Rohidas, Akashdeep Singh, Samsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Mandeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Match time, where to watch and live stream

The final between India and Malaysia will begin at 8.30 PM IST. The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. It will also be streamed live on the FanCode app.