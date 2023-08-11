India's unbeaten record in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will be put to a stern test when it takes on Asian Games gold medalists and the runner-up from the 2021 edition of the Asian Champions Trophy Japan in the second semifinal at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Friday.

With 13 points, the hosts stood at the top of the points tally at the end of the league stage. Such has been the form of the the Harmanpreet Singh led side that it had confirmed its place in the semifinal even before its last group stage match against rivals Pakistan. India further enhanced its credentials as tournament favourites when the team beat Pakistan 4-0 to round off group stage. Earlier in the tournament, India produced victories over South Korea, Malaysia, and China. The only time India were stopped in its victory march was when Japan held them for a 1-1 draw.

Japan finished fourth of the points table with five points in five matches. Japan's road to the semis has been a little subdued with one win, two draws and two losses in the group stage. But India can ill afford to take Japan lightly as Japan finished second in the 2021 edition of the Asian Champions Trophy and are the current Asian Games champions.

India's aggressive hockey under coach Peter Fulton has come to the fore in Chennai as the team has fired in 20 goals so far, the most in the tournament. Harmanpreet himself has led by example as he leads the goal-scoring charts with seven goals. India's defense has been good too with the team conceding only five goals.

"We did play a good-structured game. We did miss a few chances in the fourth quarter, but we did well overall," Fulton had said after India's thumping win over Pakistan.

India vs. Japan Head-to-head

Matches played: 93.

India wins: 82

Japan wins: 6

Draws: 5

Squads

Japan: Ooka Ryoma, Takashi Yoshikawa, Shota Yamada, Manabu Yamashita, Fujishima, Masaki Ohashi, Kirishita, Yamato Kawahara, Kitagawa, Yuma Nagai, Kaito Tanaka, Seren Tanaka, Takuma Niwa, Ken Nagayoshi, Taiki Takade, Genki Mitani, Kentaro Fukunda, Ryosei Kato, Kosei Kawabe.

India: RP Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Varun Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Samsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Mandeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh

Match time and where to watch

The second semifinal of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy is scheduled at 8.30 PM. The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Online the match will be streamed on the FanCode app.