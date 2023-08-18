IND vs IRE, 1st T20I, LIVE
As Jasprit Bumrah is set to captain India against Ireland in this series, here is a look at all the captains of team India under head coach Rahul Dravid.
IND vs IRE, 1st T20I, LIVE
The rains in the past few hours have dampened the ground but the players from the two teams are out on the field and are warming up. Hopefully the rains stay away during the course of the match.
IND vs IRE, 1st T20I, LIVE
Indian cricket fans will be eager to see the return of Jasprit Bumrah but it looks like the rain could play spoil sport. The pictures from the ground suggest that it has rained a lot in the past few hours and the start of the match could be delayed.
IND vs IRE, 1st T20I, LIVE
Returning Jasprit Bumrah not holding anything back ahead of home World Cup
India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has declared himself ready for the rigours of the one-day format as he returns to international cricket following a year on the sidelines due to a back injury.
Bumrah, who has not played international cricket since last September, has been put in charge of a second-string India team for the three-match T20 series against Ireland beginning in Dublin later on Friday.
India hope the 29-year-old can regain top form before the Asia Cup next month and the home World Cup in October-November.
The right-arm seamer completed his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and said he was ready to bowl at full tilt.
"It's not like there are any restrictions or I'm holding back," he told reporters on the eve of the series opener against Ireland.
"Obviously, when you come with the Indian team - and the weather here is great - you enjoy bowling that much more.
"The body feels good and I'm looking forward to the games coming up."
Equally effective with the new ball and in the death overs, Bumrah knows his workload will increase when he switches format.
"Even in my rehab, we were never preparing for a T20 game, I was preparing to bowl 10-overs for the World Cup," Bumrah said.
"I have been bowling 10, 12, even 15 overs. I've bowled more overs, so it becomes easier when you bowl less than what is required."
While the leadership role was recognition of his status in the team, Bumrah said he was looking to enjoy his cricket above anything else.
"I've never stayed away from the game for this long. I'm not thinking 'I'll do this, I'll do that' or 'I have to contribute a lot'.
"I have come here to enjoy it."
IND vs IRE, 1st T20I, LIVE
IND vs IRE, 1st T20I, LIVE
Jasprit Bumrah's last cricket macth was a ODI game against Australia in Hyderabad in October 2022.
IND vs IRE, 1st T20I, LIVE score:
Here is the video of Jasprit Bumrah bowling at full tilt during India's net sessions in Ireland ahead of the start of the three-match T20 series.
IND vs IRE, 1st T20I, LIVE
Here is a look at the seven Indian players to watch out for over the course of the three matches against Ireland. Some interesting names in this list along with Jasprit Bumrah.
IND vs IRE, 1st T20I, LIVE
Here are the squads of the two teams for this three-match T20I series.
Squads:
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Shahbaz Ahmed
Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Fionn Hand, Craig Young, Theo van Woerkom, Ross Adair
IND vs IRE, 1st T20I, LIVE
Here is what Jasprit Bumrah said when he was aksed on his much-awaited return to cricket.
IND vs IRE, 1st T20I, LIVE
Jasprit Bumrah is set to make his international come-back after a lengthy injury lay-off. Bumrah suffered a back injury last year. Since the injury, Bumrah has been on the sidelines as he regained full fitness. With the ICC Men's ODI World Cup less than two months away, the Indian cricket fans will be closely following Bumrah and his exploits on the field. Indian cricket fans would hope that Bumrah is fit enough to play all the three matches against Ireland and then is named in India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.
After India's tour of the West Indies, India are in Ireland to play a three-match T20I series. The biggest news from India's tour of Ireland is the return of the fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah who will be the captain of India for the three matches as Hardik Pandya has been rested.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the three-match T20I series between India and Ireland that gets underway today.