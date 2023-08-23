CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsIND vs IRE, 3rd T20I LIVE: India eye series clean sweep against Ireland

IND vs IRE, 3rd T20I LIVE: India eye series clean sweep against Ireland

IND vs IRE, 3rd T20I LIVE: India eye series clean sweep against Ireland
Read Time0 Min Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Aug 23, 2023 6:36 PM IST (Published)
Summary

India VS Ireland 3rd T20 Match Live Score: Catch the live score and updates from the 4rd IND vs IRE T20I being played at The Village, Dublin

IND vs IRE 3rd T20I LIVE

India clinched the first T20I by 2 runs on the DLS method after the rain ended the match early. The win in the first match was followed by a victory in the second T20I by 33 runs. Now India will be eyeing a series clean sweep by winning today's game as well.

Aug 23, 2023 6:44 PM

IND vs IRE 3rd T20I LIVE

Today India will take on Ireland for the third and final T20I. India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first two matches.

Aug 23, 2023 6:39 PM

Hello and welcome to the coverage of the third T20I between India and Ireland to be played at at The Village, Dublin.

Aug 23, 2023 6:35 PM
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X