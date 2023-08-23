Summary
IND vs IRE 3rd T20I LIVE
India clinched the first T20I by 2 runs on the DLS method after the rain ended the match early. The win in the first match was followed by a victory in the second T20I by 33 runs. Now India will be eyeing a series clean sweep by winning today's game as well.
IND vs IRE 3rd T20I LIVE
Today India will take on Ireland for the third and final T20I. India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first two matches.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of the third T20I between India and Ireland to be played at at The Village, Dublin.