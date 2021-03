The remainder of the Twenty20 International series between India and England will be played behind closed doors, reports suggest. The decision has been taken due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat.

JUST IN: The remaining #INDvENG T20Is will be played behind closed doors due to a rising number of Covid-19 cases in Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/SCPnugci98 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 15, 2021

The Gujarat Cricket Association later said that due to rising COVID-19 cases, the remaining T20 International matches between India and England will be played without audience at Narendra Modi Stadium. "Refund will be given to the spectators who have purchased tickets," ANI quoted Gujarat Cricket Association as saying.

Earlier, reports had said that more than the permissible number of spectators were seen in the stadium for the second T20I, where India defeated England by seven wickets on March 14.

Captain Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 73 runs, while debutant Ishan Kishan 56 off 32 balls helped the hosts to an easy win in the second game. India and England are tied 1-1 in the 5-match series.