T20 World Cup IND vs ENG 2nd semifinal LIVE: England bowl first, Malan and Wood miss out; India remain unchanged

1 Min(s) Read
Live Updates

After 1 overs,India 6/0 ( KL Rahul 5 , Rohit Sharma (C) 1)

India vs England LIVE: IND 6/0 after 1 over. 

Ben Stokes will bowl the first over for England. Taking strike for India is KL Rahul. 

Ball 1. Ben Stokes to KL Rahul, FOUR! Back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Rahul slashes the ball down to third-man for a boundary. 
 
Ball 2. Ben Stokes to KL Rahul, good length delivery just wide of off stump. Rahul dabs the ball down to deep backward point for a single. 
 
Ball 3. Ben Stokes to Rohit Sharma, BEATEN! Full length delivery just wide of off stump. The ball swings away after pitching. Rohit looks to drive but the ball beats the bat. 
 
Ball 4.  Ben Stokes to Rohit Sharma,  overpitched delivery around off stump. Rohit nudges the ball to mid-off and takes a single. 
 
Ball 5.  Ben Stokes to KL Rahul, BEATEN! Good length delivery on off stump. Rahul aims to play a front foot defensive shot but the ball swings and beats the outside edge of the bat. 
 
Ball 6.  Ben Stokes to KL Rahul, full length delivery on off stump. Rahul drives the ball to mid-off. 

The national anthems of England and India have been played out at the Adelaide Oval. We are now only minutes away from the start of action. The England players take their respective spots on the field. Indian captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have made their way to the middle to open the Indian innings. 

India vs England LIVE

Right then, we are inching closer to the start of the action. The two teams along with the match officials march to the cricket field. They all will be lining up for the national anthems first. 

IND vs ENG LIVE toss updates: 

Jos Buttler has won the toss and England will bowl first. Phil Salt and Chris Jordan replace Dawid Malan and Mark Wood for England. India are unchanged.

IND vs ENG LIVE

IND vs ENG Teams:


India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook,  Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid

Rohit Sharma, India captain: We would have batted first anyway. We've played some good cricket, another opportunity for us to play the same way we have all tournament. Important to hold the nerve and take the game will the end. We've played these guys a fair bit in recent years and know what strengths-weaknesses they have. Important to exploit that. Important to stay calm and do what we want to do. It (injury) was a scare but I'm fine now. The kind of talent we have, it was a tough one (to pick the XI). Same team for us.

Jos Buttler, England captain: We're gonna bowl first. There is going to be a great atmosphere here. Dimensions at different, we will have to adapt. We have two changes - Malan and Wood are out with injuries - Salt and Jordan come in. Looks a good wicket. Hope it stays well the whole game.

Toss

England captain Jos Buttler wins the toss and opts to bowl first. 

IND vs ENG 2nd Semifinal Toss coming up in just a few minutes from now! 

Pitch Report

A bit of muggy and humid weather ahead of the match. A really hard pitch for this match. The ball will get good bounce. The team batting first will have to put a really big score to make the chase tough for the opponents. 