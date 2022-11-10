Summary
Live Score, India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup Semi Final 2022: Catch T20 world cup 2022 Ind vs Eng 2nd semifinal live updates, full scorecard, and latest scorecard updates at CNBCTV18.com
The national anthems of England and India have been played out at the Adelaide Oval. We are now only minutes away from the start of action. The England players take their respective spots on the field. Indian captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have made their way to the middle to open the Indian innings.
IND vs ENG Teams:
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid
Rohit Sharma, India captain: We would have batted first anyway. We've played some good cricket, another opportunity for us to play the same way we have all tournament. Important to hold the nerve and take the game will the end. We've played these guys a fair bit in recent years and know what strengths-weaknesses they have. Important to exploit that. Important to stay calm and do what we want to do. It (injury) was a scare but I'm fine now. The kind of talent we have, it was a tough one (to pick the XI). Same team for us.