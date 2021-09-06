India vs England fourth test: Stage set for a thriller as both sides head for lunch

The fourth test match between India and England taking place in Oval is heading to a nail-biting climax. The hosts, who need to score 368 runs in the second innings to win the match, finished the morning session at 131 for two wickets.

While England looked confident as the pitch continues to support the bating side, India will not be disappointed either as they managed to take two wickets in the session-- opener Rory Burns and in-form David Malan. However, the second session will be crucial in determining the fate of the match enabling one side to manage an unassailable lead.

Earlier, starting the day at the overnight score of 77 without losing a wicket, English openers managed to put up a century stand before Thakur managed to produce an edge from Burns (50) that ended in the hands of wicket-keeper Pant. His replacement Malan too failed after a quick-thinking Mayank Agarwal ran him out.

But with captain Root and opener Hameed in the crease, England looked to put pressure on India.

Scorecard

India: 191 & 466

England: 290 & 136|/2

