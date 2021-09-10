India vs England: 5th cricket test match cancelled

The fifth and final ICC World Test Championship match between England and India Thursday has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak on India's cricket team.

"Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled," an official statement said.

"Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team.

We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners for this news, which we know will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience to many," the statement added.

To be updated.