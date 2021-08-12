India vs England 2nd Test preview: Stuart Broad, Shardul Thakur ruled out; R Ashwin may start

The First Test match of the highly anticipated Test series between India and England at Tent Bridge ended in a disappointing fashion, thanks to the infamous English weather. The match was beautifully poised going into the last day of the first Test match with India chasing 157.

The caravan now moves to the English Home of Cricket, Lord's. Historically, Lord's hasn't been kind to India. In the 18 matches that India and England have come face to face, India has only managed to come out on top twice, with only four fixtures ending in a draw.

Knowing the venue

India's last win at the Mecca of cricket came in 2014. The last time India and England locked horns at Lord's, the Men In Blue suffered a huge loss by an innings and 159 runs.

The average first innings score at Lords is 312. The venue has favoured the team batting first, but not by a huge margin. The highest successful chase at this ground came way back when West Indies chased 344 against the home side.

The average fourth-innings score is 155. So, a chase of 200 will be tough in the last innings.

Injury concerns

Both sides have injuries in the fast bowling department. Stuart Broad and Shadul Thakur have been ruled out and Jimmy Anderson is also a doubtful starter.

Shardul's injury can now open a door for Ravi Ashwin's comeback. Shardul's inclusion had also to do with the fact that he can bat. If not for his batting, Ishant Sharma would have been included in the eleven.

The replacements

The choice will be tough. Ashwin has been bowling as well as ever. His batting ability is always a plus point particularly in conditions that aren't batting friendly.

Ishant, on the other side, has the best figures for an Indian pacer at Lords. Seven wickets in an innings.

England fans can expect a lot of changes. Saqib Mahmood has been added to the squad as cover, fresh from duty in The Hundred competition, and joins James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood and Craig Overton as the pace options. Zack Crawley's poor returns may pave way for Haseeb Hameed's inclusion.

Moen Ali has been recalled to the Test side on the back of his performances in The Hundred and is certain to feature in the eleven.

The all-important weather

Don't worry, the weather forecast for London is showing sunny skies. Hopefully, we get to see a thriller.