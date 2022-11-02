India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Kohli steady at one end, Hardik departs

Summary
Follow the live score and updates from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 encounter between India and Bangladesh being played at the Adelaide Over on Wednesday, November 2.
FOUR! Not where Kohli wanted it to go but it doesn't matter how they come till the time they come! He goes for a wild slog off a length ball but only manages to get an inside edge which goes for a boundary past the keeper. Kohli ends the over with an authoritative shot. Smacks it straight down the ground for another FOUR.
IND 130/3 after 15 overs.
Suryakumar Yadav has measured the bowling and is now ready to take Bangladesh on! Back to back boundaries for him. First a stand-and-deliver shot over mid off for FOUR off a length ball outside off. The next ball he shimmies down the track and gets another FOUR in the same region. Ends the over with another FOUR. It was full and wide outside off, he waits for the ball and opens the bat at the last moment and hits it over backward point. 14 runs off the over.
IND 115/2 after 13 overs.
RAHUL IS BACK IN FORM! He is toying with the bowling here and showing his class. First a length ball tonked over long-on for SIX! Then slices a fullish wide ball over deep backward point for another SIX. Shoriful goes wide and short outside off again and Rahul cuts it away for FOUR. 24 off the over.
IND 76/1 after 9 overs.
Fraction short from Shakib and Rahul pull it for a double between long-on and deep mid-wicket off the first ball. Picks up a single the next ball with a push towards long-off. Kohli takes a single towards long-on. Rahul then pulls a short one for FOUR towards deep mid-wicket to bring up India's fifty. 10 runs off the over.
IND 52/1 after 8 overs.