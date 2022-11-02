Homesports news

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Kohli steady at one end, Hardik departs

Hasan Mahmud [2.0-0-25-1] is back into the attack. 

 
 

FOUR! Not where Kohli wanted it to go but it doesn't matter how they come till the time they come! He goes for a wild slog off a length ball but only manages to get an inside edge which goes for a boundary past the keeper. Kohli ends the over with an authoritative shot. Smacks it straight down the ground for another FOUR

IND 130/3 after 15 overs.

 

Mustafizur Rahman [2.0-0-13-0] is back into the attack.

Successful over from Shakib as he got the prized wicket of the No. 1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav. 4 off the over. 

IND 119/3 after 14 overs.

WICKET! Smart captaincy and bowling from Shakib. Angles the ball into Surya, he makes room to cut it as there was no protection on the boundary on the off side, but misses the ball and is BOWLED

Suryakumar Yadav b Shakib 30 (16) 

Suryakumar Yadav has measured the bowling and is now ready to take Bangladesh on! Back to back boundaries for him. First a stand-and-deliver shot over mid off for FOUR off a length ball outside off. The next ball he shimmies down the track and gets another FOUR in the same region. Ends the over with another FOUR. It was full and wide outside off, he waits for the ball and opens the bat at the last moment and hits it over backward point. 14 runs off the over. 

IND 115/2 after 13 overs. 

 

Hasan Mahmud [1.0-0-11-1] is back into the attack.

 
 

SKY gets a life off the first ball of Shakib's over. He goes for the sweep, gets a top edge. The fielder at short fine-leg runs bakwards and drops it. India's 100 comes up with a double of the outside edge of Surya's bat towards third. 9 off the over. 

IND 101/2 after 12 overs. 

 

Tight over from Fiz! Just 6 runs off it as Virat and SKY manage only singles and a double. 

IND 92/2 after 11 overs. 

 

Mustafizur Rahman [1.0-0-7-0] is back into the attack.

Suryakumar Yadav ends Shakib's over with a FOUR. It was short and wide outside off and SKY makes the bowler pay by cutting it away for a boundary. 10 runs and a wicket off the over. 

IND 86/2 after 10 overs. 

 

WICKET! Fifty and gone for Rahul. Just after completing his fifty with a double, he goes down to lap a ball angled in from Shakib, but only manages to get a top edge and is caught at short fine-leg. Good innings from him. 

Rahul c Mustafizur b Shakib 50 (32)

RAHUL IS BACK IN FORM! He is toying with the bowling here and showing his class. First a length ball tonked over long-on for SIX! Then slices a fullish wide ball over deep backward point for another SIX. Shoriful goes wide and short outside off again and Rahul cuts it away for FOUR. 24 off the over. 

IND 76/1 after 9 overs. 

 

FOUR! Gorgeous shot from Virat. It wasn't a bad ball, on a good length outside off and Kohli just times it straight down the ground for a boundary. 

Fraction short from Shakib and Rahul pull it for a double between long-on and deep mid-wicket off the first ball. Picks up a single the next ball with a push towards long-off. Kohli takes a single towards long-on. Rahul then pulls a short one for FOUR towards deep mid-wicket to bring up India's fifty. 10 runs off the over. 

IND 52/1 after 8 overs. 

 