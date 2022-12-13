Bangladesh vs India 1st Test Preview: Head-to-head, possible playing 11, betting odds, where to watch

IND vs BAN 2022, 1st Test Live Streaming: Get India vs Bangladesh 1st test live streaming details, preview and when and where to watch IND vs BAN live test series at CNBCTV18.

India begin their Test series leg of the tour of Bangladesh on Wednesday (December 14) with the first of the two Tests at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. India head into the red-ball cricket against the hosts on the back of a 1-2 ODI series loss.

The two-match Test series is crucial for India if they have to keep their hopes of playing a second successive World Test Championship final. India are currently placed fourth of the WTC points table with 6 matches in hand. If India win the remaining six matches then India will be guaranteed a top-two finish on the points tally and thereby a place in the WTC final that will be hosted at The Oval in England in June next year. Bangladesh are currently lingering at the bottom of the WTC points table and are out of contention for a place in the final.

India resume Test cricket after a six-month break. The last time the team played a Test match was in June in England. Since then, India have played non-stop white-ball cricket.

But India have been pushed on the backfoot even before a ball has been bowled. The Indian Test squad is missing several key players due to injury issues. The most important player who has been ruled out at least for the first Test is regular captain Rohit Sharma. He picked up an injury in the first ODI against Bangladesh and did not play the remaining two ODI games. In Rohit's absence, KL Rahul will be captaining the team. Fast bowler Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have also withdrawn from the Test squad due to injuries. Top-order batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran, pacer Navdeep Saini, and all-rounder Saurabh Kumar will take the vacant spots in the squad. There is excitement around left-arm fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat who was named in the Test squad. Unadkat is coming off an impressive performance in his team Saurashtra's Vijay Hazare Trophy win recently. The 31-year-old Unadkat played his lone Test in 2010, against South Africa in Centurion. Since then, he has played seven ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals.

Bangladesh will be buoyed by their ODI series win and will look to draw inspiration from the victory to register their first win over India in the format. In recent years Bangladesh have become a competitive side in white-ball cricket and they have pushed India in the shorter formats of the sport. However, their Test record against India remains abysmal. The two teams have played 11 Tests since November 2000 and Bangladesh have managed only two draws with India winning the remaining nine matches. The hosts can also draw inspiration from their win over World Test champions New Zealand which they achieved right at the start of this year.

Bangladesh are being led by all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan but their squad sees the return of experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and left-arm fast bowler Taskin Ahmed. The team could also be banking on wicketkeeper-batsman Zakir Hasan who has earned a first Test call-up for this series. The 24-year-old Hasan boasts of a healthy First Class career that has seen him score 4127 runs in 69 matches with 13 100s and 14 50s.

Form Guide (last five matches)

Bangladesh: L-L-L-D-L

India: L-W-W-L-L

Bangladesh vs India Head to Head

Matches played: 11

Bangladesh wins: 0

Draws: 2

India wins: 9

Possible playing 11s

Bangladesh possible playing 11:

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Shakib al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Anamul Haque/Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam/Taijul Islam and Taskin Ahmed.

India possible playing 11:

KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj

Pitch

Bangladesh hosted Sri Lanka at this stadium for a Test in May. That match turned out to be a high-scoring draw with Sri Lanka managing the scores of 397 and 260/6 in its two innings. Bangladesh in its one outing scored 465. Expect another batting-friendly match for this fixture.

Betting odds

India win: 2.70

Bangladesh win: 1.47

Match time and where to watch

The match starts at 9:00 AM IST with the toss at 8.30 AM. The Bangladesh vs India Test series will be streamed on the Sony LIV app.