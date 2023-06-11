India vs Australia WTC Final: What happens if rain takes away the game on Day 5

A reserve day has been kept in case the rain plays a spoilsport on day 5 of the World Test Championship.
Right from the start of the World Test Championship, the weather forecast of the Oval has been the talking point. According to previous reports, there are chances of a light shower on the last day of the WTC final.
Australia has set a target of 444 runs for India and at the start of the day, Rohit Sharma and the team needed 280 runs to win the Test Cup. However, after quick wickets of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadega, now India has slip chances to win their first ICC test cup.
As far as Accuweather weather reports are concerned, there's about a 90% probability of rain at the Kennington Oval on Sunday while the chances of thunderstorms stand at 36%. In fact, a yellow warning has also been issued in the city for the day.
What will happen if rain takes away the game on Day 5?
A reserve day has been kept in case the rain plays a spoilsport on day 5 of the test. However, if the rain only impacts an hour of the game the play time will be extended on the same day for the same duration.
But if the rain disrupts multiple hours the game will be taken to reserve day which is Day 6.
The Indian openers, Rohit and Gill, made a brisk start and were not afraid to go for their strokes against the formidable duo of Pat Cummins and Scott Boland. The pitch continues to have variable bounce but played better than the first three days.
Kohli looked in sublime touch and used his strong wrists to play the flick between mid-wicket and mid-on off the Australian pacers. He also whipped Nathan Lyon (1/32) for a crisp on-drive before leaning into a straight drive off Mitchell Starc towards the end of the day's play.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Coach-Soch | Shaping organisational culture — lessons from the recent HDFC Bank viral video
Jun 11, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Sundar Pichai's tech-tonic impact on Google and the world
Jun 10, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Midair Musings | There is this paradox of soaring airfares and sky-high demand currently in India
Jun 8, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read