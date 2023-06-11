India vs Australia WTC Final: What happens if rain takes away the game on Day 5

A reserve day has been kept in case the rain plays a spoilsport on day 5 of the World Test Championship.

Right from the start of the World Test Championship, the weather forecast of the Oval has been the talking point. According to previous reports, there are chances of a light shower on the last day of the WTC final.

Australia has set a target of 444 runs for India and at the start of the day, Rohit Sharma and the team needed 280 runs to win the Test Cup. However, after quick wickets of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadega, now India has slip chances to win their first ICC test cup.

As far as Accuweather weather reports are concerned, there's about a 90% probability of rain at the Kennington Oval on Sunday while the chances of thunderstorms stand at 36%. In fact, a yellow warning has also been issued in the city for the day.