IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 5 LIVE: All eyes on Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane as India look to chase down record target

India vs Australia WTC Live: India need 280 runs to win
India will be beginning the Day 5 of the ongoing World Test Championship final against Australia at 164/3. Currently, Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*) are standing unbeaten at the crease with India needing 280 runs to win on the last day.
Mohammed Shami unhappy with The Oval pitch for WTC final
"In Test matches, pitches tend to get slower as the game goes on. But I don't think this pitch was fully prepared for World Test Championship final. It was not fully ready but day by day it does change in a Test match," said Mohammed Shami after stumps on day four.
Virat shares thoughts on social media ahead of important Day 5 of WTC final
Ahead of the final day, Virat Kohli posted a message on Instagram sharing his mindset as the expectation of the win lies on his shoulder. Kohli shared a story on Insta with a quote from Vietnamese monk Thich Nhat Hanh. It read, "If we have too many worries, fears, and doubts, we have no room for living and loving. We need to practice letting go."
Gill tweets on controversial dismissal
Shubman Gill's catch out dismissal by Cameron Green triggered a lot of debate among cricket experts and fans on the Day 4 of the World Test Championship final. A large segment of the crowd at the Oval broke into chants calling the decision of the third empire 'cheat'.
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane will take on the field on the last day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final with India needing 280 runs in 97 overs to emerge victorious in this summit clash. The Rohit Sharma-led side lost three wickets as they put up 164 on the board on the fourth day of the game. Shubman Gill's dismissal through a controversial catch by Cameron Green dominated headlines as Kohli and Rahane partnered to put up 71 runs in 19.4 overs to steady the ship after India lost Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara in quick succession in the 21st over.