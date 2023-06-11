CNBC TV18
IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 5 LIVE: All eyes on Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane as India look to chase down record target

Jun 11, 2023 2:07 PM IST (Updated)
The Rohit Sharma-led side lost three wickets as they put up 164 on the board on the fourth day of the game. Shubman Gill's dismissal through a controversial catch by Cameron Green dominated headlines as Kohli and Rahane partnered to put up 71 runs in 19.4 overs to steady the ship after India lost Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara in quick succession in the 21st over. 

India vs Australia WTC Live: India need 280 runs to win

India will be beginning the Day 5 of the ongoing World Test Championship final against Australia at 164/3. Currently, Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*) are standing unbeaten at the crease with India needing 280 runs to win on the last day. 

Jun 11, 2023 2:07 PM

ICC World Test Championship Final: India 164/3 at Stumps on Day 4, needs 280 runs to win with seven wickets remaining against Australia at The Oval

Jun 11, 2023 1:37 PM
Jun 11, 2023 1:21 PM

Mohammed Shami unhappy with The Oval pitch for WTC final

"In Test matches, pitches tend to get slower as the game goes on. But I don't think this pitch was fully prepared for World Test Championship final. It was not fully ready but day by day it does change in a Test match," said Mohammed Shami after stumps on day four.

Jun 11, 2023 12:52 PM
Shami calls out the Oval pitch's condition as India hopes for a dreamy finish
Mohammed Shami has said that the pitch being used for the World Test Championship final against Australia was not fully ready for a game of that magnitude. The pitch continues to offer variable bounce but behaved better on day four than the first three days.
Jun 11, 2023 12:51 PM
Virat Kohli shares his thoughts on social media prior to big day of WTC final
Virat Kohli's unbeaten knock of 44 (60) at the end of Day 4 kept Indian hopes of an unlikely win alive.
Jun 11, 2023 12:51 PM

Virat shares thoughts on social media ahead of important Day 5 of WTC final

Ahead of the final day, Virat Kohli posted a message on Instagram sharing his mindset as the expectation of the win lies on his shoulder. Kohli shared a story on Insta with a quote from Vietnamese monk Thich Nhat Hanh. It read, "If we have too many worries, fears, and doubts, we have no room for living and loving. We need to practice letting go."

Jun 11, 2023 12:50 PM
Jun 11, 2023 12:49 PM

Gill tweets on controversial dismissal

Jun 11, 2023 12:49 PM

Shubman Gill's catch out dismissal by Cameron Green triggered a lot of debate among cricket experts and fans on the Day 4 of the World Test Championship final. A large segment of the crowd at the Oval broke into chants calling the decision of the third empire 'cheat'.

Jun 11, 2023 12:48 PM

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane will take on the field on the last day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final with India needing 280 runs in 97 overs to emerge victorious in this summit clash. The Rohit Sharma-led side lost three wickets as they put up 164 on the board on the fourth day of the game. Shubman Gill's dismissal through a controversial catch by Cameron Green dominated headlines as Kohli and Rahane partnered to put up 71 runs in 19.4 overs to steady the ship after India lost Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara in quick succession in the 21st over. 

Jun 11, 2023 12:46 PM
