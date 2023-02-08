The top two ranked Test teams in the world, Australia and India, are set to renew their rivalry in the latest edition of the Border Gavaskar trophy. While Australia seek to end a three-series losing streak against India, hosts India are eyeing back-to-back World Test Championship final spot. With so much to win and lose, both teams are sure to dish out exciting cricket over the course of the next one month.

The much-awaited India vs Australia Test series is finally upon us. Australia are in India to play a four-match Test series which will be followed by a three-match ODI (one-day international) series. Before the 50-over matches, the No.1 and the No.2 ranked Test teams will be locked in an engrossing battle with their eyes firmly set on the coveted Border-Gavaskar trophy and strengthening their place in the ICC Test rankings.

For Australia, the upcoming Test series is a matter of pride after losing back-to-back Test series to India. The last time Australia played a Test series in India, they were defeated 1-2. On a streak of three series losses to India, Australia will be itching to reverse the trend.

ICC World Test Championship Impact

The No.1 ranked Test team Australia already have one foot in the ICC World Test Championship final. If India manages to beat Australia 3-1 in the series, then India will ensure back-to-back appearances in the final of the ICC World Test Championships.

Should India manage to qualify for the World Test Championship final, then the two teams will renew their Test rivalry, this time in England, later in the year, with the tag of being the best Test team in the world at stake!

Now, here is everything you need to know about the series:

FIXTURES

First Test: Feb. 9-13, Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur

Second Test: Feb. 17-21, Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Third Test: March 1-5, Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Fourth Test: March 9-13, Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

INDIA

India squad for first two Tests:

Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

ICC World Test Ranking: 2

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Coach: Rahul Dravid

Top-ranked batsman playing in the series: Rohit Sharma (10)

Top-ranked bowler playing in the series: Ravichandran Ashwin (4)

Top-ranked all-rounder playing in the series: Ravindra Jadeja (1)

AUSTRALIA

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

ICC World Test Ranking: 1

Captain: Pat Cummins

Coach: Andrew McDonald

Top-ranked batsman playing in the series: Marnus Labuschagne (1)

Top-ranked bowler playing in the series: Pat Cummins (1)

Top-ranked all-rounder playing in the series: Mitchell Starc (5)

HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Test series: 27

India wins: 10

Australia wins: 12

Draws: 5

Form Guide (last five matches)

India: W-W-L-W-W

Australia: D-W-W-W-W

LAST THREE SERIES

2020-21: India beat Australia 2-1 in four-Test series in Australia

2018-19: India beat Australia 2-1 in four-Test series in Australia

2016-17: India beat Australia 2-1 in four-test series in India

Match timings:

On all days the play is set to commence at 9.30 AM IST. The start of the day is subject to change.

Where to watch and live stream:

India vs Australia Test series will be broadcast live and exclusively by the Star Sports network.

The matches can also be streamed live via the Disney+Hotstar app.