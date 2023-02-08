The four matches in India vs Australia Test series are going to see a lot of spin being bowled as the hosts try to get a foothold in the ICC Test Championship final. Here is a detailed look at the spin strength of the two sides.

Talks of a spin bowling battle have been dominating the build-up to the India versus Australia Test series that gets underway at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha in Nagpur on Thursday. According to reports, all four pitches at Nagpur, Delhi, Dharamshala, and Ahmedabad could be "rank-turners", and India are contemplating playing as many as three spinners in their playing XI in some Tests.

Ahead of the series, India vice-captain KL Rahul did hint about India's plans to attack the Aussies with spinners saying there is a "temptation" to play three spinners in the first Test. The touring side too left no stone "unturned" as they practised on a scuffed-up surface in Sydney before they flew to India.

On their part, having decided against playing "irrelevant" warm-up matches, Australia gathered a bunch of local spinners for their net sessions in Alur and hired a bowler with a delivery similar to India's Ravichandran Ashwin.

Here is a look at the spin strength of the two sides:

INDIA

India have announced the Test squads for the first two Tests. In the 17-man squad for the Tests in Nagpur and Delhi, there are four genuine spinners. These are: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin is the most experienced bowler in the Indian squad and is a sure-shot starter in the playing XI. What makes Ashwin a mouthwatering prospect for the series is his ability to pick the wickets of left-handed batters. In February 2021, Ashwin became the first bowler in Test history to claim 200 wickets against left-handed batsmen. This will bode well with India as the Australian squad is loaded with southpaws. Some of Australia's most important batsmen, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Matt Renshaw, and Alex Carry, all bat left-handed. Going by the early pitch reports and the Australian batting order, Ashwin will be licking his lips already.

Ravichandran Ashwin's Test record

Matches Wickets Best Bowling in an innings Best bowling in a match Average Economy Strike Rate 5-for 10-for 88 449 7/59 13/140 24.30 2.77 52.5 30 7

Ravindra Jadeja

The next crucial weapon in Indian captain Rohit Sharma's arsenal is all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Although Jadeja in recent times has become more of a batting all-rounder than a bowling all-rounder, Jadeja's presence in the Indian squad sharpens India's bowling attack. In October 2019 Jadeja became the quickest left-arm bowler to reach 200 Test wickets. Couple Jadeja's spin with his batting ability and brilliant fielding, and the all-rounder becomes a prized asset for the team. The Ashwin-Jadeja spin duo will prove to be a big headache for the team.

Ravindra Jadeja's Test record

Matches Wickets Best Bowling in an innings Best bowling in a match Average Economy Strike Rate 5-for 10-for 60 242 7/48 10/154 24.71 2.43 60.9 10 1

Axar Patel

Axar Patel could be like for like replacement for Ravindra Jadeja. Seven years after making his international debut, Axar got the chance to play his first Test as he was drafted into the Indian squad for the Test series against England in 2021. Axar made his debut series memorable as he took five wickets in his maiden Test in Chennai, and followed it up with an 11-wicket haul in the third: he finished the series with 27 wickets. In just 8 Tests Axar has raced to 47 Test wickets. Should Axar manage to replicate the bowling form that he had against England, he will prove to be menacing for the Aussies too.

Axar Patel's Test record

Matches Wickets Best Bowling in an innings Best bowling in a match Average Economy Strike Rate 5-for 10-for 8 47 6/38 11/70 14.29 2.31 37 5 1

Kuldeep Yadav

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav is enjoying a second lease of life in his international career. After a few years in the wilderness, Kuldeep has ensured that he is present in the Indian squad, either white-ball or red-ball. Kuldeep recently picked a 5-for in a Test against Bangladesh but was strangely dropped for the next match. Kuldeep's exclusion surprised many and Sunil Gavaskar came out strongly in support of the bowler. Should India play three spinners, Kuldeep will get his chance to shine against Australia.

Kuldeep's Test record

Matches Wickets Best Bowling in an innings Best bowling in a match Average Economy Strike Rate 5-for 10-for 8 34 5/40 8/113 21.55 3.43 37.6 3 -

AUSTRALIA

Australia too have four spinners in their squad. The four spinners in the squad are: Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, and Todd Murphy

Nathan Lyon

With 115 Tests under his belt, Nathan Lyon is the most experienced bowler on either side. Lyon is also the bowler with the most wickets who will be seen in action in this series. If Ashwin is India's hope, then Australians are betting on Lyon to do all the damage to the Indian batting order. Lyon is only behind legendary bowlers Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath, in the list of Australians with the most Test wickets. That is enough to tell Lyon's significance in the Australian Test squad. Indian batsmen need to be wary of the GOAT.

Nathan Lyon's Test record

Matches Wickets Best Bowling in an innings Best bowling in a match Average Economy Strike Rate 5-for 10-for 115 460 8/50 13/154 31.65 2.93 64.7 21 3

Ashton Agar

Australia have a relatively inexperienced spin bowling attack apart from Lyon. This is confirmed by the fact that Ashton Agar, who has only played 5 Tests, is the team's second-most-experienced spin bowler in the team. Yet, Agar with his slow left-arm orthodox will have a huge role to play in the series. Agar's ability to bat gives him an added advantage.

Ashton Agar's Test record

Matches Wickets Best Bowling in an innings Best bowling in a match Average Economy Strike Rate 5-for 10-for 5 9 3/46 5/101 52.00 2.79 111.7 -

Mitchell Swepson

Competing with Ashton Agar for the place of the second spinner in Australia's playing XI will be Mitchell Swepson. Although Swepson got a Test call in 2017, he had to wait for five years since his first Test call to make his Test debut. Since making his Test debut against Pakistan, Swepson has played 4 Tests. The leg spinner is known to give the ball a good rip. The series could be a breakthrough moment for Swepson as he should relish bowling on spin-friendly pitches.

Mitchell Swepson Test record

Matches Wickets Best Bowling in an innings Best bowling in a match Average Economy Strike Rate 5-for 10-for 4 10 3/55 5/89 45.80 3.08 89.2 -

Todd Murphy

If Lyon is the most experienced bowler in the series, then standing at the other end of the experience spectrum is Todd Murphy. Should this 22-year-old off-break bowler play in Nagpur, he will become Australia's 456th men's Test cricketer. Lyon has been Murphy's mentor. According to an ESPNcricinfo article on Murphy: "There has been talks swirling around Australian cricket for the last six months that Murphy has fast become the country's second-best red-ball spinner." Quite a few Australians have made their debuts against India and have enjoyed splendid careers. Will Murphy be the next in line?

Todd Murphy's First Class career

Matches Wickets Best Bowling in an innings Best bowling in a match Average Economy Strike Rate 5-for 10-for 7 29 4/42 7/86 25.20 2.62 57.6 -