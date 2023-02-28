IND vs AUS 3rd Test preview: Will Gill replace Rahul? Can Australia revive under Smith?

India and Australia will lock horns for the 3rd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in Indore which gets underway tomorrow. The raging debate in the Indian camp is about KL Rahul's poor form and if Shubman Gill replaces the senior batsman in India's playing XI. Australia despite being 0-2 down in the series and missing some key players are looking to revive under Steve Smith who will captain the team in absence of Pat Cummins.

India will be looking to take an unprecedented 3-0 lead in the ongoing Test series when they take the field against Australia for the third match at Indore that gets underway tomorrow.

India have already retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy by clinching the first two matches in Nagpur and Delhi. Should India win the Indore Test, the team will not only win the series but it will also take a decisive step towards the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

India comprehensively outplayed Australia in Nagpur and Delhi winning the matches by 132 runs and 6 wickets respectively. Captain Rohit Sharma's century in the series opener, Ravindra Jadeja's back-to-back five-wicket hauls along with valuable contribution with the bat, Axar Patel's successive half centuries and Ravichandran Ashwin's continued good form with the ball, have been several positives for India from the first two Tests. Yet there are a few glaring concerns that the team needs to address over the course of the next two matches.

The most pressing concern is the poor form of KL Rahul with the bat. Rahul has failed to cross the 25-run mark in his last 10 Test knocks. His poor form has meant that he has faced intense criticism in the past few days. Although Rohit and team coach Rahul Dravid hinted that they would continue to back Rahul, but it looks like the Indian opener could finally be running out of chances. When India's Test squad for the final two matches of the series was announced, the team did not have a designated vice-captain, implying that Rahul was stripped out of his vice-captaincy role. If there was one strong hint that the team is now looking beyond Rahul and planning to give Shubman Gill a chance, that was it.

But the team's troubles extend beyond Rahul's woes. Although Rahul's poor returns might have captured all the headlines, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli have been out of form as well. Kohli has scored only 972 runs and averaged 27.00 in the last three years. The former captain has scored 6 fifties and no hundred in that time frame. Pujara's numbers from the last three years are slightly better but nowhere close to what he used to produce at his peak. Pujara has notched 1,290 runs and averaged 30.71 while hitting 10 half-centuries and only one ton over the last three years.

The poor form of Rahul, Kohli, and Pujara would have led India into trouble had it not been for contributions from Rohit, Jadeja, Axar, and Ashwin. Although Gill could be in contention for selection for the Indore Test, expecting the team to take tough calls on Pujara and Kohli will be a little too far-fetched.

Australia's nightmarish tour

Everything that could go wrong for Australia on this tour has gone wrong in the first two Tests. The team carried several unfit players to India. Then it slumped to its lowest Test total against India in Nagpur. Experienced opener David Warner after poor returns got injured and could not complete the Delhi Test. He was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the series. Josh Hazlewood, who did not play in Nagpur and Delhi, showed no signs of recovering from his injury and was also declared unfit to play the next two matches. Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar after not being selected for the first two games, was sent back to Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins had to rush back to Sydney to be with his ailing mother. Cummins then informed that he would miss the Indore Test as he decided to be by the side of his mother.

But amid this disarray, there are some positives for Australia. Young off-spinner Todd Murphy claimed 7 wickets on his Test debut in Nagpur. Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscombi, and Travis Head showed some promise with the bat in Delhi. Mitchell Starc could be available to bowl in Indore. Rising star all-rounder Cameron Green has declared himself fit for the upcoming game. But the biggest confidence booster for Australia could be the return of Steve Smith as Australia's Test captain. With Cummins set to miss the Indore game, Smith will lead the team in the match. Smith has a good track record as Australia's Test captain. He has led the team 36 times and won 20 of those matches while drawing 6 and losing the remaining 10 games. Smith's batting performance as a captain has also been great. In 36 matches as the skipper, Smith has scored 3793 runs and has averaged 67.73 Cummins' captaincy has been unimpressive and the return of Smith at the helm of affairs could just be the refresh button that Australia need to kickstart a comeback in the series.

Match time: The match gets underway at 9.30 AM IST. The toss will happen at 9.00 AM

Where to watch and live stream details: The India vs Australia Test series is being broadcast live and exclusive on the Star Sports network. The match can also be streamed live via the Disney+Hotstar app.