Scoreboard of India vs Australia3rd Test: at Stumps on Day 1
Australia 1st Innings: Travis Head lbw b Ravindra Jadeja 9 Usman Khawaja c Shubman Gill b Ravindra Jadeja 60 Marnus Labuschagne b Ravindra Jadeja 31 Steven Smith c Srikar Bharat b Ravindra Jadeja 26 Peter Handscomb not out 7 Cameron Green not out 6 Extras: (B-9, LB-4, NB-4) 17 Total: (4 wkts, 54 Overs) 156 Fall of Wickets: 12-1, 108-2, 125-3, 146-4.
Bowler: Ravichandran Ashwin 16-2-40-0, Ravindra Jadeja 24-6-63-4, Axar Patel 9-0-29-0, Umesh Yadav 2-0-4-0, Mohammed Siraj 3-0-7-0.
Australia reach 156/4 at Stumps on Day 1 of 3rd Test
Australia reached 156 for four in their first innings in reply to India's 109 at stumps on the opening day of the third Test here on Wednesday.
Usman Khawaja made a fine 60 off 147 balls and shared 96 runs for the second wicket with Marnus Labuschagne (31) to hand Australia the upper hand.
The duo batted cautiously after the early dismissal of Travis Head (9).
Skipper Steve Smith made 26.
At the close of play, Peter Handscomb (7 not out) and Cameron Green (6 not out) were at the crease.
Ravindra Jadeja (4/63) picked up all the four wickets for India. Australia lead India by 47 runs.
After India opted to bat, Virat Kohli made 22, while Shubman Gill scored 21.
Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann (5/16) and Nathan Lyon (3/35) starred with the ball for Australia on a pitch that offered vicious turn.
Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 109 all out in 33.2 overs (Virat Kohli 22; Matthew Kuhnemann 5/16, Nathan Lyon 3/35).
Australia 1st Innings: 156 for 4 in 54 overs (Usman Khawaja 60, Marnus Labuschagne 31; Ravindra Jadeja 4/63).
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test LIVE score: After 54 overs,Australia 156/4 (Peter Handscomb 7, Cameron Green 6)
Last 6 overs: 16 runs, 1 wicket
Ravindra Jadeja picks the all-important wicket of Steve Smith. And since Smith's wicket, Peter Handscomb and Cameron Green have safely negotiated the remaining overs. It is Stumps on Day 1. The players walk back to their respective dressing rooms. A top day for Australia as after cleaing up India for just 109, they have taken a healthy lead of 47 runs.
IND vs AUS LIVE: Ravindra Jadeja continues to make inroads in the Australian batting as he picks the big wicket of Steve Smith.
Slow good length delivery at off stump. Smith comes forward and looks to defend. The ball spins takes a faint outside edge and wicketkeeper KS Bharat takes a fine catch.
Smith c Srikar Bharat b Jadeja 26(38) [4s-4]
Australia-146/4 after 48.5 overs.
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test LIVE score: After 48 overs,Australia 140/3 (Steve Smith 20, Peter Handscomb 3)
Last 5 overs: 15 runs, 0 wicket
Steve Smith being a bit aggressive against Axar as he hit the left arm spinner for two boundaries in the 48th over. The worrying thing for India is that the team has wasted its all three reviews. Australia are stretching their 1st innings lead. With only 5 overs remaining in the day's play, Australia would love if Smith and Handscomb remain unbeaten till Stumps.
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test LIVE score: After 43 overs,Australia 125/3 (Steve Smith 8, Peter Handscomb 0)
Last 5 overs: 10 runs, 1 wicket
Ravindra Jadeja ends Usman Khawaja's resistance. Khawaja attempted a risky slog sweep against Jadeja but ended up holing the ball to Shubman Gill at deep mid-wicket. But Khawaja departs after playing a healthy knock of 60. His knock helpful in giving Australia the lead. But India now have a chance to pick a few more wickets.
IND vs AUS LIVE: Ravindra Jadeja picks the all-important wicket of Usman Khawaja
Slow fuller delivery wide of off stump. Umman Khawaja bends his back knee and plays a slog sweep. Khawaja ends up hitting the ball in the air and Shubman Gill at deep mid-wicket takes a good catch.
Usman Khawaja c Shubman Gill b Jadeja 60(147) [4s-4]
Australia-125/3 after 42.3 overs
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test LIVE score: After 38 overs,Australia 115/2 (Usman Khawaja 56, Steve Smith 2)
Last 5 overs: 10 runs, 1 wicket
Finally, some respite for India as Ravindra Jadeja ends Marnus Labuschagne's resistance in the middle. But Labuschagne played a good knock and gave Khawaja good company in the middle. But thanks to Khawaja's half-century, Australia have now taken the crucial 1st innings lead. Giving Khawaja the company in middle is Australian captain Steve Smith.
IND vs AUS LIVE: WICKET! Finally a wicket for India as Ravindra Jadeja castles Marnus Labuschagne.
Fast fuller delivery fired into the pads. Labuschagne goes deep in the crease to block the ball but the ball beats his defenses and hits the stumps.
Marnus Labuschagne b Jadeja 31(91) [4s-1]
Australia-108-2 after 34.3 overs.