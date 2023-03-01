IND vs AUS, 3rd Test LIVE score: After 16 overs,India 61/5(Virat Kohli 18, KS Bharat 6)
Last 5 overs: 17 runs, 1 wicket
Shreyas Iyer also becomes a victim of the turning ball that kept low. Shreyas Iyer looked to cut but the ball kept low and went back to hit the stumps. India have lost half their side. But the good thing for India is that Virat Kohli and KS Bharat are playing the spin well. The two have not been any hurry to play shots.
IND vs AUS LIVE: Indian batter bites the dust as Shreyas Iyer is castled by Matthew Kuhnemann
Slow good length delivery wide of off stump. Shreyas Iyer looks to slash the ball. The ball keeps low. The ball takes an inside edge and goes back to hit the stumps.
Shreyas Iyer b Kuhnemann 0(2)
India-45/5 after 11.2 overs.
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test LIVE score: After 11 overs,India 44/4(Virat Kohli 6, Shreyas Iyer 0)
Last 5 overs: 17 runs, 3 wickets
The match is just 11 overs old but the pitch is already proving to be very tough to bat on. The ball is turning a mile and also keeping low. Cheteshwar Pujara falls victim to a spinning delivery that kept low. Pujara went on to cut a delivery by Nathan Lyon but was clean bowled as the ball kept low.
Lyon then strikes with the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja. It would take intense concentration and determination to survive on this pitch.
IND vs AUS LIVE: WICKET! India's batting order is being dismantled as Nathan Lyon now accounts for the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja
Slow good length delivery wide of off stump. Jadeja makes room and slashes the ball. But the ball goes straight into the hands of the man at short cover.
Ravindra Jadeja c Kuhnemann b Lyon 4(9)
India-44/4 after 10.5 overs.
IND vs AUS LIVE: WICKET! India have been rocked early as Nathan Lyon now castles Cheteshwar Pujara.
Slow good length delivery at off and middle stump. The ball spins back in and keeps low. Pujara rocks back to cut but fails to connect and the ball hits the stumps.
Cheteshwar Pujara b Lyon 1(4)
India-36/3 after 8.2 overs.
IND vs AUS LIVE: WICKET! Matthew Kuhnemann picks his second wicket as he now removes Shubhman Gill.
Slow good length delivery on off stump. Shubmna Gill looks to push forward and defend. The ball takes a thick outside edge and Steve Smith at first slip takes a good low catch.
Shubman Gill c Smith b Kuhnemann 21(18) [4s-3]
India-34/2 after 7.2 overs.
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test LIVE score: After 6 overs,India 27/1( Shubman Gill 15, Cheteshwar Pujara )
Last 5 overs: 23 runs, 1 wicket
Interesting first six overs of the match. Indian captain Rohit Sharma survived two close calls in the first over of the match bowled by Mitchell Starc. The pitch is helping the fast bowlers. But after the first over, Rohit and Shubmna Gill decided to be a bit agressive and played their shots. Interestingly Steve Smith introduced left arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann into the attack. Kuhnemann got the ball to turn right away. Rohit decided to take the aggressive route against Kuhnemann too but got stumped.
IND vs AUS LIVE: WICKET! After surviving two close calls in the first over of the match, Rohit Sharma finally departs.
Slow good length delivery on middle stump. The ball spins away. Rohit comes down the track to play a big shot but gets beaten by the spin. The ball spins away from the bat and wicketkeeper Alex Carey removes the bails in a flash.
Rohit st Carey b Kuhnemann 12(23) [4s-3]
India-27/1 after 6 overs.
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test LIVE score: After 1 overs,India 4/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 4 , Shubman Gill 0)
What a start for Australia! Starc got Rohit to nick the first delivery of the match to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. The Australian players were up in appeal for the catch but umpire Nitin Menon gave that as not-out. Starc, Carey and Steve Smith came together for a small discussion and then decided to not take the review. Later the UltraEdge technology showed that the ball had in fact taken the outside edge. A big let off for India and Rohit Sharma. Two balls later, Starc got a ball to come back in and hit the pads and there was an appeal for LBW and the appeal was again turned down. Australia again decided to not take the review but the tracker showed that the ball was hitting the stumps. So Rohit survives twice in the first over. Rohit finally punished the fifth delivery for a boundary.