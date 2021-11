Rahul drives the 1st ball to the man at cover. He then nudges the 2nd ball to square leg for a single. Rohit flicks the 3rd ball to mid-wicket for a run. Rahul backs away on the 5th ball and carves it through cover for a single. Rohit then lifts the last ball over extra cover for FOUR. 7 runs come off the over.

India 7/0 after the first over.