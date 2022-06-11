Asian Cup qualifiers: India, Afghanistan play out feisty, goalless first half

Hosts India and Afghanistan played out a fiercely contested, goalless first half in their Group D qualifier for the AFC Asian Cup — scheduled next year — at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday evening.

Right from the opening whistle, the two sides were at each others' throats, which the ball being passed and intercepted with aggression. Both sides were guilty of fouling their opposition on more than one occasion as both the hosts and the visitors played their hearts out to gain an advantage in the first half.

India came very close to scoring their first goal in the 14th minute when Ashique Kurunian, tearing through the Afghan defence from the left flank, hit a razor sharp cross to captain Snul Chhetri, who was unable to slot the ball into the net. The hosts nearly scored two minutes later when Jeakson Thounoajam, off a beautiful cross from Naorem Roshan Singh, headed the ball over the cross bar. A third chance went abegging in the 45th minute when Sunil Chhetri tried an acrobatic bicycle kick, only to hit the ball into an Afghan defender's back.

Group D Standings