England crushed India by 227 runs in the opening test at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday to go 1-0 up in the four-match series. The hosts, set a daunting 420-run victory target, were bowled out for 192 in the second session of the final day, captain Virat Kohli top-scoring with a fighting 72.

Opener Shubman Gill scored an elegant 50 but India struggled against James Anderson’s (3-17) reverse-swing mastery, while left-arm spinner Jack Leach (4-76) ran through the lower order.

This was England’s sixth successive victory in an away test, including triumphs in South Africa and Sri Lanka.