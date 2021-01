Australia were 93 for one at tea on day one of the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground here on Thursday. The brief score was - Australia 93/1 in 31 overs (Will Pucovski 54 batting, Marnus Labuschagne batting 34; Mohammad Siraj 1/33).

Earlier, Play resumed after a four-hour rain interruption on the opening day of the third Test between India and Australia here on Thursday. Groundsmen at the Sydney Cricket Ground worked relentlessly, including using a blower to go with the super-sopper, to get the surface ready for resumption at 3pm local time.