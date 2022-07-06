India's tour of West Indies: Dhawan to lead ODI team and Jadeja to act as his deputy

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) on Wednesday announced India's squad for the three-match one-day (ODI) series against West Indies to be played in the Caribean later this month.

India's white-ball captain Rohit Sharma has been rested for the series and experienced opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is set to take charge of the team. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be Dhawan's deputy for the series.

Dhawan last led India against Sri Lanka in Sri Lankan in a three-match ODI series in July 2021.

Other notable absentees from the squad are former captain Virat Kohli, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

India's tour of the West Indies comprises the three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I series. After finishing the T20I series against the West Indies India will take on the USA in a short two-match T20I series which will be played on August 6 and August 7.

The T20I squad to play against the West Indies and the USA is awaited.

Meanwhile, India begins the three-match T20I series against England on Thursday.

India's ODI squad vs West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.