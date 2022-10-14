By Dustin Yarde

The Indian cricket team might finally travel to Pakistan after 14 long years as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) contemplates sending the team to compete in the 2023 Asia Cup, which will be hosted by the neighbouring nation. A BCCI note circulated ahead of their Annual General Meeting (AGM) revealed these plans as reported by Cricbuzz.

The BCCI note, which was sent out to all State Associations, lists out India's engagements for next year's multilateral events. The events featured on the list are the ICC Women's T20 World Cup and ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup which will both be held in South Africa, the Asia Cup in Pakistan and the ICC Cricket World Cup, which will be hosted in India.

The Asia Cup will precede the World Cup and will also provide the ODI team with the opportunity to finalise their squad and get into good rhythm in similar conditions on the sub-continent.

However, a source within the BCCI, when contacted, was quick to point out that the final decision will be “subject to the clearance of the Government of India as always.”

The last time the Asia Cup was played on Pakistan's soil, in 2008, India had made it to the final. However, the Men in Blue were undone by a Player of the Match performance from Ajantha Mendis, who finished with figures of 6/13 to help Sri Lanka seal a thumping 100-run victory.

Meanwhile, it’s also important to note that while the BCCI are open to the team travelling to Pakistan to participate in the Asia Cup, the door for a bilateral series is still firmly shut. In the Future Tours Programme (FTP) sent to the state associations, the BCCI hasn’t made any mention of games against Pakistan.

The FTP outlines the games India will play in the 2023-2027 cycle. Besides multi-nation tournaments, the men’s senior team is set to play 38 Tests (20 home and 18 away), 42 ODIs (21 each home and away) and 61 T20Is (31 home and 30 away) in this period.

However, Pakistan does not feature anywhere on this list of bilateral series for the Men in Blue. Instead, India will be playing either a home or away series against Australia and England more frequently, with a test or white-ball series scheduled every year.