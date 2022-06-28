India will be making a tour of New Zealand for a white-ball series soon after the T20 World Cup, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) association announced. The tour will comprise three T20 internationals and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The series will take place after the T20 World Cup that will be held in Australia during October to November later this year. New Zealand will return to India in January of next year for the second leg of the series.

“India will arrive in New Zealand at the conclusion of the World Cup to play the BLACKCAPS in three T20s at Wellington, Tauranga and Napier, and three ODIs at Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch,” NZC said in a release.

"The BLACKCAPS will then depart for the sub-continent for a tour of Pakistan and a short-form series in India, before returning in early February to prepare for the two Tests against England, at Tauranga (D/N) and Wellington."

The matches will be played in Wellington, Tauranga and Napier from November 18 (T20s) and Auckland, Hamilton, and Christchurch from November 25 (ODIs).

Both the countries have jam-packed international schedules this year as the teams race to get into top form before the World Cup begins.

India is on track to play against England in a rescheduled one-off Fifth Test before playing against them in three ODIs and three T20s. The Men in Blue will then go on to play against West Indies in a white-ball series away tour comprising three ODIs and five T20Is in July-August.

The Kiwis are similarly going to face off against England in a day-night test series before Pakistan, Bangladesh, England and Sri Lanka men's teams, and Bangladesh women's teams tour New Zealand in the summer leading up to the World Cup.

