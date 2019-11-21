#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Sports
Sports

India to make pink-ball debut against Bangladesh tomorrow: All you need to know

Updated : November 21, 2019 04:15 PM IST

The first ever day-night Test match in India will begin on Friday at the 66,000 capacity Eden Gardens.
Tickets for the first four days of the Test have already been sold out.
Day-night Test matches were necessitated by falling spectator turnout for the five-day format of the game.
India to make pink-ball debut against Bangladesh tomorrow: All you need to know
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Over 1,000 vacant posts in CBI: Modi govt to Rajya Sabha

Over 1,000 vacant posts in CBI: Modi govt to Rajya Sabha

FASTag compulsory for all vehicles from December 1

FASTag compulsory for all vehicles from December 1

430 toll plazas FASTag-ready ahead of December 1 deadline; NHAI asked to make live feed public

430 toll plazas FASTag-ready ahead of December 1 deadline; NHAI asked to make live feed public

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV