India to host Australia for three ODIs ahead of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023

The first ODI will be held in Mohali on September 22. The following two games will take place in Indore and Rajkot on September 24 and September 27 respectively. This provides India the optimal practice ahead of the World Cup considering that the team kicks off its campaign in the quadrennial competition against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that Team India will play a three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Australia at home in September in the build-up to the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in October-November this year.

The first ODI will be held in Mohali on September 22. The following two games will take place in Indore and Rajkot on September 24 and September 27 respectively. This provides India the optimal practice ahead of the World Cup considering that the team kicks off its campaign in the quadrennial competition against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

Also Read:

The series against Australia is integral considering that India does not face big opposition like Australia, England, New Zealand, or South Africa ahead of the World Cup. Their preparation for the competition resumes with the three-match ODI series against West Indies from July 27 onwards. However, the team from the Caribbean did not even qualify for the mega tournament and the Men in Blue could arguably do with locking horns with better-quality oppositions in the time being.

NEWS - BCCI announces fixtures for International Home Season 2023-24.The Senior Men's team is scheduled to play a total of 16 International matches, comprising 5 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is.More details here - https://t.co/Uskp0H4ZZR #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/7ZUOwcM4fI — BCCI (@BCCI) July 25, 2023

They will then head to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup, which will feature sub-continental teams like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Lankans, all of whom will be important opponents during the World Cup.

Post the World Cup, India will host Australia for a five-match T20I series that will last from November 23-December 3. Afghanistan will be touring India for a three-match T20I series in January before England come calling for a five-match Test series that will be played in February-March 2023.