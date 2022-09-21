    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homesports News

    India to hold its first MotoGP race in 2023

    India to hold its first MotoGP race in 2023

    India to hold its first MotoGP race in 2023
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    MotoGP commercial rights owner Dorna and Noida-based race promoters Fairstreet Sports on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to host the premier two-wheel racing event in India for the next seven years. Riders from as many as 19 countries will participate in the event, which will give a major push to trade and tourism in the country, besides generating employment.

    In a significant boost for the stagnant Indian motorsport scene, the country will be hosting a maiden MotoGP World Championships race, labelled as the 'Grand Prix of Bharat', at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida next year.
    MotoGP commercial rights owner Dorna and Noida-based race promoters Fairstreet Sports on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to host the premier two-wheel racing event in India for the next seven years. Riders from as many as 19 countries will participate in the event, which will give a major push to trade and tourism in the country, besides generating employment.
    "MotoGP also has plans to also introduce MotoE into the Indian racing scenario which will not only be a first in Asia but a significant green initiative with net zero carbon emission," the promoters of the event said in a release.
    The Buddh International Circuit, which will be hosting the MotoGP race, was once home to the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix, held for three consecutive years from 2011 to 2013 before it was discontinued due to financial, tax and bureaucratic hurdles.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    MotoGP

    Previous Article

    Manufacturer of Dulux Paints expects another two quarters of margin pressure

    Next Article

    Apple to fix iPhone 14 and Pro Max camera shaking issues by next week: Reports

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng