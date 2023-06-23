CNBC TV18
India Test squad for West Indies tour: Cheteshwar Pujara dropped, Yashasvi Jaiswal & Ruturaj Gaikwad get maiden call ups

India Test squad for West Indies tour: Cheteshwar Pujara dropped, Yashasvi Jaiswal & Ruturaj Gaikwad get maiden call-ups

India Test squad for West Indies tour: Cheteshwar Pujara dropped, Yashasvi Jaiswal & Ruturaj Gaikwad get maiden call-ups
By Tarkesh Jha  Jun 23, 2023 3:48:48 PM IST (Updated)

Further, Ajinkya Rahane returns as the vice-captain of the team whilst Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the side in the upcoming two-match series. Rahane made a stunning comeback in the WTC final, scoring 89 runs in the first innings when the entire batting lineup failed to show up. He made a return to Indian team after a nearly year-and-a-half-long break after being dropped from the series against Sri Lanka in February 2022.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Test squad for India’s tour of West Indies that starts on June 12 in Dominica. Batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara has been dropped from the roster whereas 21-year-old Mumbai batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal has gotten his first break in international cricket.

Pacer Mohammed Shami too is not named in the squad. However, a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI) earlier this month had suggested that the fast bowler will be rested from this tour in order to manage his workload ahead of a busy international calendar.
Ruturaj Gaikwad is another fresh name in the 16-man squad, which includes Ishan Kishan as the wicket-keeper batsman in addition to KS Bharat, who played in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval this month. West Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar along with Navdeep Saini will make up the Indian pace attack that includes Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Jaydev Unadkat.
X