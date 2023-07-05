India T20I Squad vs West Indies: Senior pros like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to be on the sidelines of the shortest format as fresh faces such as Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar have been introduced in the 15-man squad.Suryakumar Yadav has been named the deputy to Pandya as the selectors have gone in with the wrist-spinning troika of Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi. Ravindra Jadeja seems to have been given a rest as Axar Patel finds a place in the touring party.

The Senior Men’s Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has persisted with Hardik Pandya as the skipper for the five-match T20I series in the Caribbean.

Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are the two wicket-keepers as the selection committee seems to be giving a fresh look to the Indian squad in the build-up to the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA) in 2024.

Kohli and Sharma have been out of the T20I squad ever since India’s ouster to England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup in Australia last year. Kohli had a stellar Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign last time around, as he slammed 639 runs courtesy of two centuries and six half-centuries at an average of 53.25 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Still, the selectors have gone ahead with Jaiswal, who won the Emerging Player Award last year and Gill, who has broken through the ranks to cement his spot across all formats for India lately.

Further, the other big news is the selection of Tilak Varma, who has aggregated 740 runs at a strike rate of 144.53 in 25 matches for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the last couple of seasons. Rohit had touted the left-hander to get his India call-up after his impressive performances during the IPL and that finally materialised as the 20-year-old is set to be a part of the touring squad to the Caribbean.

India will play the first of the five T20Is at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on August 3. The next two games will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on August 6 and August 8. The last couple of matches will take place at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill in Florida on August 13.

India's T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.