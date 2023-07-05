CNBC TV18
homesports NewsIndia T20I squad vs West Indies: Hardik Pandya stays captain; No Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in fresh look roster

By Tarkesh Jha  Jul 5, 2023 9:18:58 PM IST (Updated)

The Senior Men’s Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has persisted with Hardik Pandya as the skipper for the five-match T20I series in the Caribbean.

Senior pros like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to be on the sidelines of the shortest format as fresh faces such as Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar have been introduced in the 15-man squad.
Suryakumar Yadav has been named the deputy to Pandya as the selectors have gone in with the wrist-spinning trio of Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi. Ravindra Jadeja seems to have been given a rest as Axar Patel finds a place in the touring squad.
