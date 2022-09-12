India's squad for the T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel back from injuries to strengthen pace attack

By Prakhar Sachdeo

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (|BCCI) on Monday announced the 15-man squad for the next month's T20 World Cup to be played in Australia.

The most notable inclusions in the squad are the fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel. Both bowlers were excluded from India's Asia Cup squad as they were injured. But they have regained fitness and are ready to bowl Down Under.

The squad will be led by Rohit Sharma and his opening partner KL Rahul has been announced as his deputy.

The board has also announced four players who will on standby in case any of the players from the squad get injured.

India T20 World Cup Squad

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh

Standby players

Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar

India will start their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign with a match against Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India, ranked the number one side in the world in T20, exited the last year's T20 World Cup in the group stage after losses at the hands of Pakistan and New Zealand.