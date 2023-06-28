India returning to Ireland for three Twenty20 games in August

India is returning to Malahide to play Ireland in a three-match Twenty20 cricket series in August. India, the world's top-ranked men's T20 lineup, will face Ireland on Aug. 18, 20 and 23.

“We’re delighted to welcome India back to Ireland for the second time in 12 months," Warren Deutrom, chief executive of Cricket Ireland, said Tuesday.

“We saw two sold-out matches in 2022, so to have a three-match series this year should give even more fans the opportunity to enjoy what is always a memorable occasion.”

India beat host Ireland 2-0 in a two-match Twenty20 series last year. India, which will embark on a tour to West Indies next month that will involve three tests and five T20 internationals, is set to host the 50-over World Cup starting Oct. 5.

Meanwhile, ICC announced the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup that will be held in India from October 5 - November 19. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final on November 19 whereas the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata will stage the two semi-finals on November 15 and November 16 respectively.

There was a lot of uncertainty looming over the India-Pakistan clash in the upcoming World Cup, which led to the delay in the announcement of the schedule of the tournament as well.

The initial point of contention was Pakistan’s reluctance to travel to India for the competition after BCCI secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah insisted that the Asia Cup 2023 will not be held in the neighbouring country.