India returning to Ireland for three Twenty20 games in August

India is returning to Malahide to play Ireland in a three-match Twenty20 cricket series in August. India, the world's top-ranked men's T20 lineup, will face Ireland on Aug. 18, 20 and 23.

India is returning to Malahide to play Ireland in a three-match Twenty20 cricket series in August. India, the world's top-ranked men's T20 lineup, will face Ireland on Aug. 18, 20 and 23.

“We’re delighted to welcome India back to Ireland for the second time in 12 months," Warren Deutrom, chief executive of Cricket Ireland, said Tuesday.

“We saw two sold-out matches in 2022, so to have a three-match series this year should give even more fans the opportunity to enjoy what is always a memorable occasion.”