India post 277-7 against Australia in ICC Women's World Cup match

Invited to bat, India posted a competitive 277 for 7 against Australia in a crucial ICC Women's ODI World Cup match here on Saturday. Skipper Mithali Raj (68) and Yastika Bhatia (59) provided the base with a 130-run partnership after India were reduced to 28 for two, while Harmanpreet Kaur (57 not out) and Pooja Vastrakar (34) produced the late flourish to take the team across the 250-mark.

Darcie Brown (3/30) was the most successful bowler for England with a three-wicket haul, while Alana King (2/52) and Jess Jonassen (1/40) were the other wicket-takers. India had lost their last match to defending champions England by four wickets.

Brief Score: India: 277 for 7 in 50 overs (Mithali Raj 68, Yastika Bhatia 59, Harmanpreet Kaur 57 not out; Darcie Brown 3/30).