India picks 18-member e-sports team for Asian Games

By PTI  IST (Published)
India picks 18-member e-sports team for Asian Games
The E-sports Federation of India (ESFI) on Tuesday announced a 18-member Indian team for the upcoming Asian Games where the sport will be making its debut. The team was picked following eight days of competition in the ESFI’s National E-sports Championship.
E-sports was a demonstration sport in the 2018 Asian Games but it will be a medal sport in the September 10-25 Hangzhou Games.
Medals will be awarded in eight games in Hangzhou -- FIFA22, PUBG Mobile, Arena of Valor, Dota 2, League of Legends, Dream Three Kingdoms 2, HearthStone and Street Fighter V. But, India will compete only in five games — FIFA22, Dota 2, League of Legends, HearthStone and Street Fighter V. PUBG Mobile and Arena of Valor are banned in India, while there are not enough teams for competition in Dream Three Kingdoms 2.
The winners of all the five games as well as the runners-up of single player titles -- FIFA22, Street Fighter V and Hearthstone -- were selected to represent the country at the Asian Games.
The Teams
FIFA22: Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh Tikka. Street Fighter V: Mayank Prajapati and Ayan Biswas.
Hearthstone: Shikhar Choudhary and Karthik Varma.
League of Legends: Team Temple of Kings (Akshaj Shenoy, Samarth Trivedi, Mihir Ranjan, Aditya Selvaraj, Aakash Shandilya and Sanindhya Malik).
DOTA 2: Team Whoops (Moin Ejaz, Krish, Abhishek, Ketan, Darshan and Shubham).
