India on the verge of creating something very special with the Olympic movement: Nita Ambani

On Saturday, February 19, 2022, Mumbai was elected as the host of the next International Olympic Committee (IOC) session to be held in 2023. An Indian delegation led by Mrs Nita Ambani, the first woman to be elected as an IOC member from India, and including Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Dr Narinder Batra, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mr Anurag Singh Thakur, and India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist (Beijing 2008, shooting) Mr Abhinav Bindra, presented a compelling case during the 139th IOC Session, held alongside the ongoing Winter Olympics in Beijing.
The delegation spoke of the unique opportunity for the Olympic Movement to engage with India’s passionate sports fans.
Here are key highlights from Mrs Nita Ambani’s speech: